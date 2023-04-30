USMNT and Fulham star Tim Ream exits Manchester City clash in makeshift sling after suffering apparent arm injury

U.S. men's national team star Tim Ream was forced out of Fulham's match against Manchester City with an apparent arm injury.

Ream goes down with arm injury

Fulham star in makeshift sling

Defender has been fantastic for club this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Fulham defender was removed from the game in the 22nd minute after suffering what appeared to be a serious arm injury. Ream landed awkwardly after a collision with Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez and left the pitch with his arm in a makeshift sling

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ream has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season, as well as arguably the best American playing in Europe. He's been a mainstay for Fulham this season, with the club currently midtable and safe from relegation.

With the USMNT, Ream was a key piece at the World Cup in Qatar and is expected to play at either the Gold Cup or Nations League this summer. However, this injury could derail those plans entirely.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FULHAM? After the match against Manchester City, Fulham will face a trip to Anfield as they take on Liverpool on Wednesday.