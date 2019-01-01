Real Madrid sanction Sevilla loan for Reguilon

The Blancos will allow a promising full-back to spend the 2019-20 season with a Liga rival, but have included no purchase option in the agreement

have sanctioned a loan move to for Sergio Reguilon, but have made a point of leaving a purchase option out of the agreement.

Sources close to the discussions have revealed that a deal between two rivals is close and the 22-year-old will therefore form part of the squad refresh being overseen by Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blancos are eager to get bodies off their books, with Marcos Llorente and Mateo Kovacic having already been moved on, while Theo Hernandez is closing in on a switch to Serie A giants AC Milan.

Reguilon will be the next to head for the exits, but he continues to be held in high regard by those in the Spanish capital.

He impressed when providing cover for Marcelo in the 2018-19 campaign and has earned the trust of Zidane.

Real have, however, added Ferland Mendy to their ranks this summer and are eager to avoid stunting the progress of an academy graduate.

The initial plan was for Reguilon to head away from and test himself outside of his homeland, but Sevilla have managed to convince all parties that they are the best option at this stage.

A promising defender will therefore compete domestically against his parent club before returning to Madrid in 2020.

It has already been revealed by Goal that Reguilon has committed to fresh terms with Real, despite no announcement being made public.

They have no intention of parting with him and expect him to form part of their future plans.

Sevilla will help to aid his development before more opportunities present themselves at the Bernabeu.

Julen Lopetegui knows Reguilon well from his brief spell in charge of the Blancos and was impressed by what he saw.

The ability to land him on a season-long loan means that no sizeable outlay is required by Sevilla – who have already been busy tying up additions elsewhere.

Reguilon also meets the criteria laid out by Monchi when it comes to recruitment at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

He has made it a top priority to lower the average age of the Sevilla squad and bring in more Spanish players with home-grown benefit to the Andalusian outfit.