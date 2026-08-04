Uncertainty has grown over the future of Real Madrid's young star. He picked up an injury during pre-season preparations, and the club are closing in on high-profile signings who threaten his hopes of a starting spot next term.

According to "AS", the future of Thiago Pitarch (18 years old) is now more uncertain than ever. The academy graduate returned to Real Madrid after winning the European Under-19 Championship with Spain.

Just nine days separated lifting that trophy from his meeting with Jose Mourinho. Thiago was desperate to force his way into the first team. Then he got hurt in his very first session, an injury that will sideline him for a month and a half.

Working at Valdebebas ever since, Thiago Pitarch has pushed to recover as fast as possible and put himself in contention for the Portuguese coach. That is the plan, at least. Before the injury, the midfielder's future looked brighter than ever.

Malaga led the chase, but his absence from European competition throws up an obstacle to any deal. Thiago's priority, after all, is to play for a club in the biggest continental tournament.

He told "AS": "I would like to continue getting playing minutes in the Champions League next season." That troublesome knee injury may have changed those plans.

Another season in the Castilla shirt cannot be ruled out. As last term, Pitarch will be officially registered with the second team. Not because Mourinho has no use for him, but because the first-team ranks are full.

With the deals for Diomande and Rodri close, Real Madrid must sell more players to fit everyone in. So Thiago has been registered, temporarily, with Castilla.

Last season he played 16 matches for Real Madrid and started against the likes of Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich. Arbeloa trusted him, and Pitarch proved he could deliver. This time the competition will be fiercer.

Bernardo Silva's arrival and a possible move for Rodri would beef up Mourinho's midfield options. Good news for the Portuguese coach. Bad news for Thiago.

For now, Pitarch is focused on recovering from an injury that leaves his future hanging in the balance.