LaLiga - Game Week 3 30 Aug 2026 - 11:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Málaga kicks off on 30 Aug 2026 at 11:00 EST and 16:00 GMT.

Real Madrid vs Málaga match context

Madrid, under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho for the second time, needed a 90th-minute goal from substitute Carlos Espi, a recent 22m acquisition from Levante, to claim a 2-1 win away to Espanyol in their season opener. Jude Bellingham scored their opener, assisted by talented Turkish playmaker Arda Guler. They followed that with a comfortable 4-1 win over Real Sociedad thanks to a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick and a goal from Vini Jr.

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Newly-promoted Málaga have had a difficult start, losing 2-0 to Atlético Madrid and then drawing 1-1 with fellow promoted side Deportivo La Coruña. This was a throwback match in many ways, as both sides were relegated from LaLiga in 2018 and have finally both returned to the top flight of Spanish football.

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Who have Real Madrid and Málaga signed?

Los Blancos have signed several new defensive players, notably Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool and Denzel Dumfries from Inter. Their headline signing, however, is teenage Ivorian winger Yan Diomande, who becomes Madrid's latest galactico with a €125m price tag. Bernardo Silva is another shrewd midfield investment from Manchester City, the Portuguese playmaker arrives on a free transfer.

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Málaga's budgetary constraints have limited them to loan and free signings. They've scoured the lower reaches of LaLiga, bringing in Jose Salinas from Espanyol, Carlos Dotor from Celta Vigo and Juan Cruz from Leganés.

Likely XIs

Real Madrid (4231): Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Carreras; Silva, Valverde; Guler, Bellingham, Vini Jr; Mbappe.

Málaga (4231): Herrero; Puga, Recio, Galilea, Rafita; Lorenzo, Merino; Cruz, Dotor, Muñoz; Chupe.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho is without a significant number of first-team players for this fixture. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, Thiago Pitarch, and Endrick are all listed as injured, leaving Madrid's defensive and attacking depth stretched. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed, and no suspensions are currently recorded against the squad. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the situation develops.

Malaga head coach Juan Funes also has injury concerns to manage. Moussa Diarra, Fernando Calero, and Diego Murillo are all sidelined for the trip to Madrid. No suspensions are listed for the away side, and no probable XI has been confirmed at this stage.

Form

Real Madrid arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Espanyol in LaLiga, with a 0-3 win over Schalke 04 in a friendly preceding that. Madrid also beat Deportivo de A Coruna 0-1 and Ferencvaros 1-2 in pre-season, with a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina the only match in which they dropped points across the five games.

Malaga's recent record is considerably more mixed. Juan Funes's side have one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent LaLiga result was a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, and they were also beaten 2-1 by AD Ceuta FC in a pre-season friendly. A 2-2 draw with Fulham and a 2-2 stalemate against Al Ittihad showed Malaga are capable of competing, while a 4-2 win over Al-Arabi provided their only victory across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2018, when Malaga hosted Real Madrid in LaLiga and lost 1-2. Across the last five recorded encounters, all played in LaLiga, Real Madrid hold a clear advantage with three wins to Malaga's none, and two draws. Madrid have scored 10 goals across those five matches compared to five for Malaga, with the only shared result being a 1-1 draw at Malaga's ground in February 2016.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Real Madrid sit sixth while Malaga are placed 19th after the opening round of fixtures.