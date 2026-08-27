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LaLiga
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoMalaga
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James Freemantle

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Real Madrid vs Malaga LaLiga preview

TV Guide & Streaming
LaLiga
Real Madrid
Malaga
J. Bellingham
J. Mourinho
I. Konate
B. Silva
M. Cucurella
Y. Diomande

Comprehensive match preview of Real Madrid vs Malaga in the 2026-27 LaLiga season. We talk tactics, team news, transfers and more.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 3
Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Málaga kicks off on 30 Aug 2026 at 11:00 EST and 16:00 GMT.

Real Madrid vs Málaga match context

Madrid, under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho for the second time, needed a 90th-minute goal from substitute Carlos Espi, a recent 22m acquisition from Levante, to claim a 2-1 win away to Espanyol in their season opener. Jude Bellingham scored their opener, assisted by talented Turkish playmaker Arda Guler. They followed that with a comfortable 4-1 win over Real Sociedad thanks to a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick and a goal from Vini Jr.

EspiGetty Images

Newly-promoted Málaga have had a difficult start, losing 2-0 to Atlético Madrid and then drawing 1-1 with fellow promoted side Deportivo La Coruña. This was a throwback match in many ways, as both sides were relegated from LaLiga in 2018 and have finally both returned to the top flight of Spanish football.

Malaga CF v RC Deportivo de A Coruna - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Who have Real Madrid and Málaga signed?

Los Blancos have signed several new defensive players, notably Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool and Denzel Dumfries from Inter. Their headline signing, however, is teenage Ivorian winger Yan Diomande, who becomes Madrid's latest galactico with a €125m price tag. Bernardo Silva is another shrewd midfield investment from Manchester City, the Portuguese playmaker arrives on a free transfer.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ESPANYOL-REAL MADRIDGetty Images

Málaga's budgetary constraints have limited them to loan and free signings. They've scoured the lower reaches of LaLiga, bringing in Jose Salinas from Espanyol, Carlos Dotor from Celta Vigo and Juan Cruz from Leganés.

Likely XIs

Real Madrid (4231): Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Carreras; Silva, Valverde; Guler, Bellingham, Vini Jr; Mbappe.

Málaga (4231): Herrero; Puga, Recio, Galilea, Rafita; Lorenzo, Merino; Cruz, Dotor, Muñoz; Chupe.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Malaga Probable lineups

Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Formation
Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL
Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL

Manager

  • J. Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is without a significant number of first-team players for this fixture. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, Thiago Pitarch, and Endrick are all listed as injured, leaving Madrid's defensive and attacking depth stretched. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed, and no suspensions are currently recorded against the squad. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the situation develops.

Malaga head coach Juan Funes also has injury concerns to manage. Moussa Diarra, Fernando Calero, and Diego Murillo are all sidelined for the trip to Madrid. No suspensions are listed for the away side, and no probable XI has been confirmed at this stage.

Form

RMA

RMA - Form

FTC
W1-2
COR
W0-1
S04
W0-3
ESP
W1-2
RSO
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MAL

MAL - Form

ALA
W4-2
CAC
L2-1
FUL
D2-2
ATM
L2-0
COR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Real Madrid arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Espanyol in LaLiga, with a 0-3 win over Schalke 04 in a friendly preceding that. Madrid also beat Deportivo de A Coruna 0-1 and Ferencvaros 1-2 in pre-season, with a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina the only match in which they dropped points across the five games.

Malaga's recent record is considerably more mixed. Juan Funes's side have one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent LaLiga result was a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, and they were also beaten 2-1 by AD Ceuta FC in a pre-season friendly. A 2-2 draw with Fulham and a 2-2 stalemate against Al Ittihad showed Malaga are capable of competing, while a 4-2 win over Al-Arabi provided their only victory across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawMalaga
4
1
0
LaLiga
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
2
FT
LaLiga
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
1
FT
LaLiga
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
10Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2018, when Malaga hosted Real Madrid in LaLiga and lost 1-2. Across the last five recorded encounters, all played in LaLiga, Real Madrid hold a clear advantage with three wins to Malaga's none, and two draws. Madrid have scored 10 goals across those five matches compared to five for Malaga, with the only shared result being a 1-1 draw at Malaga's ground in February 2016.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220062+46
W
W
2
SevillaSevillaSEV
220052+36
W
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220020+26
W
W
4
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
211041+34
D
W
5
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
211042+24
D
W
6
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110050+53
W
7
EspanyolEspanyolESP
210142+23
L
W
8
GetafeGetafeGET
210113-23
W
L
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
20204402
D
D
10
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
20202202
D
D
11
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
10100001
D
12
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
10100001
D
13
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
201123-11
L
D
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
201123-11
D
L
15
ValenciaValenciaVAL
201101-11
L
D
16
MalagaMalagaMAL
201113-21
D
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
201103-31
D
L
18
ElcheElcheELC
201116-51
L
D
19
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
100113-20
L
20
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
200215-40
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current LaLiga table, Real Madrid sit sixth while Malaga are placed 19th after the opening round of fixtures.

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