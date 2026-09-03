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Champions League
team-logoReal Madrid
Estadio Bernabeu
team-logoInter
Book Real Madrid vs Inter Tickets
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How to get Real Madrid vs Inter tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Real Madrid
Inter Milan

Real Madrid take on Inter in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

European royalty collides in the capital of Spain as 15-time champions Real Madrid host Italian powerhouse Inter Milan in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League league phase opener.

The Madrid faithful will pack into the newly renovated Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, creating an unmatched atmosphere under the roof and floodlights.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Real Madrid vs Inter Madrid tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, Santiago Bernabéu fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan ticketsBuy now

When is the Real Madrid vs Inter Champions League kick-off?

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Estadio Bernabeu

How to buy Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League fixtures, ranging from individual general admission seats to VIP hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary marketplaces.

Due to extreme demand whenever European giants visit the Santiago Bernabéu, ticket releases follow structured phases:

  • Real Madrid Season Ticket Holders (Abonados): Existing season ticket holders retain priority booking access to confirm their dedicated seats for all home European fixtures.
  • Madridistas Premium Members: Priority presale access for remaining home section seats goes to registered Madridistas Premium members several days before public releases.
  • General Public Sale (Venta General): If seats remain available following member presales, ticket access opens to the general public via Real Madrid's official website. However, high-profile Champions League matches frequently sell out during early phases.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets.
Real Madrid vs Inter Milan ticketsBuy now

How much do Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at the Santiago Bernabéu vary based on seating location, fixture classification, and membership status:

  • Matchday Categorization: Marquee European fixtures against top-tier opponents fall into Category A pricing, commanding higher face-value rates than domestic league matches.
  • Member Discounts: Madridistas Premium cardholders receive exclusive discounts during official presale windows.
  • Seat Location: Main longside stands (Tribuna and Preferencia) offer central viewing options at higher price points, while upper tiers and goal-end stands (Fondo Sur and Fondo Norte) provide more entry-level options.
  • Digital Mobile Pass: Tickets are delivered digitally directly to mobile devices. Spectators must present their digital pass at entry turnstiles alongside matching photo ID if requested.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Champions League matches at the Santiago Bernabéu, visiting Inter Milan supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Fondo Norte - IV Anfiteatro / High Tier Away Sector).

UEFA regulations enforce a maximum away ticket price cap of €60 (£50) for visiting supporters in European competitions.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered Inter Milan season ticket holders or Inter Club members who qualify through the club's official ticketing allocation. Away section tickets are strictly regulated and virtually never reach open public sale.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan ticketsBuy now

Real Madrid vs Inter Champions League: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs Inter Form

RMA

RMA - Form

COR
W0-1
S04
W0-3
ESP
W1-2
RSO
W4-1
MAL
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
INT

INT - Form

MIL
D1-1
JUV
W1-2
BET
W1-0
MON
W4-1
CGL
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Real Madrid vs Inter: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real MadridDrawInter
5
0
0
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Champions League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
Champions League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
11Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

Real Madrid vs Inter Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
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