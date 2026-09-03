How to get Real Madrid vs Inter tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

European royalty collides in the capital of Spain as 15-time champions Real Madrid host Italian powerhouse Inter Milan in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League league phase opener.

The Madrid faithful will pack into the newly renovated Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, creating an unmatched atmosphere under the roof and floodlights.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Real Madrid vs Inter Madrid tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, Santiago Bernabéu fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is the Real Madrid vs Inter Champions League kick-off?

Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

How to buy Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League fixtures, ranging from individual general admission seats to VIP hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary marketplaces.

Due to extreme demand whenever European giants visit the Santiago Bernabéu, ticket releases follow structured phases:

Real Madrid Season Ticket Holders ( Abonados ): Existing season ticket holders retain priority booking access to confirm their dedicated seats for all home European fixtures.

Madridistas Premium Members: Priority presale access for remaining home section seats goes to registered Madridistas Premium members several days before public releases.

General Public Sale ( Venta General ): If seats remain available following member presales, ticket access opens to the general public via Real Madrid's official website. However, high-profile Champions League matches frequently sell out during early phases.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at the Santiago Bernabéu vary based on seating location, fixture classification, and membership status:

Matchday Categorization: Marquee European fixtures against top-tier opponents fall into Category A pricing, commanding higher face-value rates than domestic league matches.

Member Discounts: Madridistas Premium cardholders receive exclusive discounts during official presale windows.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Tribuna and Preferencia ) offer central viewing options at higher price points, while upper tiers and goal-end stands ( Fondo Sur and Fondo Norte ) provide more entry-level options.

Digital Mobile Pass: Tickets are delivered digitally directly to mobile devices. Spectators must present their digital pass at entry turnstiles alongside matching photo ID if requested.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Champions League matches at the Santiago Bernabéu, visiting Inter Milan supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Fondo Norte - IV Anfiteatro / High Tier Away Sector).

UEFA regulations enforce a maximum away ticket price cap of €60 (£50) for visiting supporters in European competitions.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered Inter Milan season ticket holders or Inter Club members who qualify through the club's official ticketing allocation. Away section tickets are strictly regulated and virtually never reach open public sale.

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