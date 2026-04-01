How to get Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Real Madrid hosts Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Tuesday, April 7.

Real Madrid currently sit 9th in the Champions League league phase standings, having navigated a knockout play-off round to get here, while Bayern Munich are 2nd, having secured a direct path to the Round of 16 as one of the competition's top performers.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League kick-off?

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio Bernabeu

How to buy Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League tickets?

Apart from the UEFA Champions League Final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League games directly through UEFA itself. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this season's edition.

You must visit the individual club’s sites for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there.

While the official club portals are the safest way for supporters to purchase Champions League tickets, those looking to attend matches may wish to consider secondary markets such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of securing last-minute seats.

How much do Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League tickets cost?

The price for UEFA Champions League tickets varies depending on several factors, including which clubs are involved, the venue, and the stage of the competition.

For example, a semi-final featuring Real Madrid or Arsenal would cost far more than a league phase encounter in Limassol, watching Pafos.

Clubs will typically set prices for UEFA Champions League tickets at the start of a season for the league stage.

If a team progresses to the knockout rounds, then prices may increase for certain fixtures, depending on opponent, location, and demand.

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub are currently available.

What to expect from Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich?

This fixture, often dubbed the European Clasico, carries immense weight as both sides eye a spot in the semi-finals.

Real Madrid enters this clash in formidable form. They recently dismantled Manchester City with a 3-0 victory at home on March 11, followed by a clinical 2-1 win at the Etihad on March 17 to seal their progression.

With Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham leading a high-octane attack, Los Blancos are peaking at the right moment in the season.

Bayern Munich arrive in Madrid fresh off a historic Round of 16 performance, where they crushed Atalanta 6-1 away (March 10) and finished the job with a 4-1 win in Munich (March 18), winning 10-2 on aggregate.

For Bayern, this is a chance for redemption following their dramatic semi-final exit to Madrid in 2024, making this perhaps the most anticipated tactical battle of the year.

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