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Book Real Betis vs Real Madrid Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Real Betis vs Real Madrid tickets: La Liga prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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How to secure Real Betis and Real Madrid tickets, including kick-off and match details

Real Betis host Real Madrid at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Friday, April 24, in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter as Los Blancos fight to reel in the league leaders.

Real Betis currently sit 5th in La Liga while Real Madrid are 2nd, trailing Barcelona by a narrow margin and knowing that any slip-up in Andalusia could effectively end their title defense.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Real Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga kick-off?

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Estadio de La Cartuja

How to buy Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga tickets?

As a Category A fixture involving one of the big two, tickets are in extremely high demand. Official allocations for general sale are virtually non-existent.

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  • Official Channels: Real Betis and Real Madrid official ticketing portals (Limited availability/Sold Out).
  • Secondary Markets: Marketplaces like StubHub are currently the alternative option for supporters.
  • Premium Seats: Central Longside tickets and VIP hospitality packages are fetching between €500 and €1,200, depending on the level of lounge access and proximity to the pitch.

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What to expect from Real Betis vs Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are in the midst of a grueling April schedule, arriving in Seville just days after their high-octane Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich. 

While Carlo Ancelotti’s side has shown immense pedigree, recent domestic results, including a frustrating 1-1 draw against Girona on April 10, have left them with no room for error. 

They will be looking to replicate the dominance shown in the reverse fixture earlier this season, where they dismantled Betis 5-1 at the Bernabéu on January 4.

Real Betis, however, are far from pushovers at home and are currently embroiled in a fierce battle for Champions League qualification. 

Manuel Pellegrini’s side has been the picture of resilience lately, though they are looking to find their clinical edge following a 0-0 draw against Espanyol on April 4. 

How much do Real Betis vs Real Madrid LaLiga tickets cost?

The cost of La Liga tickets varies widely.

Expect to pay a premium for this clash. Prices on resale sites are currently starting at approximately €150 for upper-tier seating.

Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. 

La Liga ticket prices 2025-26 by club

ClubStadium&Ticket Price Range (Adult)
AlavesMendizorrotza€13 - €59
Athletic BilbaoSan Mames€30 - €110
Atletico MadridMetropolitano€30 - €150
BarcelonaCamp Nou€46 - €149
Celta VigoBalaidos€20 - €80
ElcheMartinez Valero€25 - €90
EspanyolRCDE Stadium€30 - €100
GetafeColiseum€40 - €95
GironaMontilivi€35-€64
LevanteCiutat de Valencia€30 - €90
MallorcaMallorca Son Moix€40 - €95
OsasunaEl Sadar€40 - €140
Rayo VallecanoVallecas€20 - €90
Real BetisLa Cartuja€20 - €90
Real MadridSantiago Bernabeu€20 - €90
Real OviedoCarlos Tartiere€21 - €75
Real SociedadAnoeta€25 - €60
SevillaRamon Sanchez-Pizjuan€45 - €165
ValenciaMestalla€30 - €100
VillarrealLa Ceramica€20 - €50

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