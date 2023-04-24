RB Leipzig set to walk away from potential Folarin Balogun transfer with Arsenal's £35m valuation considered too high

Gill Clark
|
Folarin Balogun 2022-23Getty
F. BalogunArsenalTransfersRB LeipzigReimsPremier League

Folarin Balogun is wanted at RB Leipzig this summer but the Bundesliga side are set to drop their interest as Arsenal's asking price is out of reach.

  • Balogun's future uncertain
  • RB Leipzig won't meet asking price
  • Other clubs also interested

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun has enjoyed a prolific loan spell with Reims, scoring 19 times for the French side, which has drawn interest from Leipzig. However, the Bundesliga club are set to walk away from any potential deal as they deem Arsenal's asking price of €40 million (£35m/$44m) too high, according to Sky Sports' Philipp Hinze.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leipzig are not the only club keen on Balogun. Marseille are interested in the forward as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez. AC Milan have also been credited with an interest, while it's thought that Balogun will not sign a new contract with Arsenal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Balogun also needs to make a decision on his international future. The 21-year-old is eligible for England and the United States and is wanted by both. USMNT interim coach Anthony Hudson has said recent talks with Balogun went "really, really well," while England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley has revealed he plans to talk to the Arsenal loanee and make it clear how highly he's rated by the Three Lions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Folarin Balogun Reims 2022-23Getty ImagesMikel Arteta Arsenal 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Balogun and Reims are back in Ligue 1 action on Sunday against Clermont.

