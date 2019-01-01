Rashford urged to become Man Utd's next one-club man after Giggs, Neville & Scholes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to see an in-form forward spend his entire career at Old Trafford and emulate the efforts of some iconic figures

Marcus Rashford has been urged by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to follow in the footsteps of Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, and become ’s next one-club icon.

The Red Devils boast a rich history when it comes to legendary figures that spent their entire senior careers at Old Trafford.

Not many players achieve such a feat in the modern era, with the demand for immediate success and emergence of exciting prospects pushing more seasoned professionals towards the exits.

Rashford is, however, just getting going at 21 years of age and has many years at the highest level ahead of him.

Solskjaer is hoping to see at least a decade of service spent at United by the international, with it possible that he could eventually hang up his boots while still at the Theatre of Dreams.

“That’d be fantastic,” the Red Devils’ interim boss said of a home-grown academy graduate.

“We have had a lot of legends at this club that have stayed so long and been one-club players and we hope Rashy is going to be one of them.

“It’s up to him and us, but if he keeps producing then he’ll stay in the team and then it’s up to him.”

Solskjaer has helped to make Rashford a talismanic figure at United, with rapid improvement having been made in his game over recent months.

Having been stuck on the wings or the bench under Jose Mourinho, a confident frontman is now thriving in a central striking role.

He is firing on all cylinders at present, with his nerve held when crashing home a decisive penalty at the end of a thrilling clash with , but Solskjaer believes there is even more to come.

“You don’t see too much change in a player in three months but he’s 21 and you’re excused if sometimes you hit the highs and are then a bit off the pace,” said a man being widely tipped to take the Red Devils’ managerial reins on a permanent basis.

“Rashy doesn’t expect consistency yet but he’s got quality finishing ability. He can be prolific and we keep battering him with the fact that he should score more goals like Rom [Lukaku], simple tap ins.

“Rashford’s goals are sometimes worldies and he does have a sensational strike but you saw the improvement and maturity and change in Cristiano [Ronaldo’s] goals from young to now and that’s what Rashy has to improve as well.

“Stay in the box, maybe not get away from the centre-backs so much, just get those five or 10 extra goals. He’s been told that.”