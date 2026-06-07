World Cup - Grp. B San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Qatar vs Switzerland will kick off on 13 June 2026 at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

How to watch Qatar vs Switzerland with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Qatar vs Switzerland: Key details

Qatar face Switzerland in this World Cup Group B opener on 13 June at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT in Santa Clara, California. The Swiss are ranked as the 19th best team in the world according to FIFA, while Qatar is ranked 55th.

Who are Qatar's coach and key players?

Al Sadd playmaker Akram Afif is the most glamorous name in the Qatar squad. He'll use his flair and inventiveness to serve up chances for the national team's all-time leading scorer. The Al Duhail marksman has scored in the Asian Cup, Copa América, and Gold Cup and will hope to ruffle some feathers for Julen Lopetegui's side. 59-year-old Lopetegui has vast experience at both club and international level, having been at the helm for Real Madrid, Sevilla, West Ham, Wolves, Porto and the Spanish national team.

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Who are Switzerland's coach and key players?

51-year-old Murat Yakin takes charge of the Swiss side, boasting considerable experience as a club manager in his native Switzerland. Skipper Granit Xhaka has starred for Sunderland this term, steering them to Premier League safety with time to spare in their first season back. The ex-Arsenal and Leverkusen man is the fulcrum of the side, guiding them, improbably, to Europa League football next season. This will be Xhaka's fourth appearance at a World Cup.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer and central defender Manual Akanji form the defensive core, while Breel Embolo provides unpredictability in attack. Switzerland has qualified for the FIFA World Cup 13 times. In 2006, they earned the dubious honour of becoming the only team in history to be eliminated from a World Cup without conceding a single goal.

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Qatar World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Salah Zakaria (Al-Duhail), Mahmoud Abunada (Al Rayyan), Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd).Hashmi Hussein (Al Arabi), Ayoub Alawi (Al Gharafa), Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Sadd), Pedro Miguel (Al-Sadd), Issa Laaye (Al Arabi), Lucas Mendes (Al-Wakrah), Sultan Al-Brake (Al-Duhail), Homam Al-Amin (Cultural Leonesa).

Defenders: Mohammed Al-Manai (Al Shamal), Jassem Jaber (Al Arabi), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Ahmed Fathi (Al Arabi), Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan), Assim Madibo (Al-Wakrah).

Midfielders: Mohammed Al-Manai (Al Shamal), Jassem Jaber (Al Arabi), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Ahmed Fathi (Al Arabi), Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan), Assim Madibo (Al-Wakrah).

Attackers: Tahseen Mohammed (Al-Duhail), Edmilson Junior (Al-Duhail), Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail), Akram Afif (Al-Sadd), Mohammed Muntari (Al Gharafa), Youssef Abdulrazzaq (Al-Wakrah), Ahmed Alaa (Al Rayyan), Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Sadd), Ahmed Al-Janahi (Al Gharafa).

Qatar's road to the World Cup

Qatar secured its place in the 2026 World Cup by topping Group A during the third round of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifiers.

Switzerland World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Marvin Keller (Young Boys), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient).

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Inter Milan), Aurele Amenda (Eintracht Frankfurt), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Luca Jaquez (VfB Stuttgart), Miro Muheim (Hamburg), Ricardo Rodriguez (Real Betis), Silvan Widmer (Mainz).

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Pisa), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (AC Milan), Johan Manzambi (Freiburg), Fabian Rieder (Augsburg), Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas (both Sevilla), Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), Denis Zakaria (Monaco).

Attackers: Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Breel Embolo (Stade Rennais), Cedric Itten (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Dan Ndoye (Nottingham Forest), Noah Okafor (Leeds United).

Switzerland's road to the World Cup

Switzerland's road to the 2026 World Cup was a smooth one. Under the tutelage of manager Yakin, the Nati dominated UEFA Qualifying Group B to book their ticket directly to North America without having to negotiate a playoff.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

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Head-to-Head Record

QAT Last match SUI 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Switzerland 0 - 1 Qatar 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Qatar vs Switzerland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: