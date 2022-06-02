Pulisic 'not happy' with amount of USMNT fans in attendance for win over Morocco

The Chelsea star commented on a perceived lack of support during the friendly

Christian Pulisic said he was unhappy with the amount of U.S. men's national team fans in the stadium for Wednesday's clash with Morocco.

The U.S. took down Morocco 3-0 in Cincinnati, with the national team playing in Ohio for the fourth time in a year.

Roughly 20,000 fans were in attendance at the 26,000-seat stadium, with there being a decent amount of Morocco supporters scattered throughout the crowd.

What did Pulisic say?

Pulisic created two of the USMNT's two goals, assisting Brenden Aaronson on the USMNT's first before drawing a penalty for the third, which was converted by Haji Wright.

But, after the match, he admitted his frustration with the crowd support as he expected more American fans in the building so close to the World Cup.

"To be honest, I'm not super happy with the amount of Americans here, however that works out," he told ESPN after the game.

"I'm being completely honest but thanks to the ones that did come. The support is always great from them and it's nice to be back in America."

Christian Pulisic called out the lack of USMNT home fan support after their match against Morocco. pic.twitter.com/kyxBMDw20l — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 2, 2022

What's next for the USMNT?

The U.S. has one more friendly coming this week as they take on Uruguay on Sunday in Kansas City.

After that, the U.S. will play a pair of Nations League matches, first hosting Granada in Austin before visiting El Salvador.

