Watch: Pulisic and Aaronson combine for stunning USMNT goal against Morocco
Getty
Christian Pulisic's dazzling touch and run helped the U.S. men's national team open the scoring against Morocco as the Chelsea star set up a player that he will soon be facing off with in the Premier League.
Pulisic teed up recently-signed Leeds star Brenden Aaronson after taking down a ball over the top from Walker Zimmerman with a picture-perfect first touch.
The Chelsea star then danced around a defender before squaring it to Aaronson, who was left with a tap-in for his sixth career international goal.
