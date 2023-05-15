PSG want Bernardo Silva to replace Lionel Messi with the attacker pushing to leave Man City yet again

Paris Saint-Germain are targeting Manchester City's Bernardo Silva to rebuild their attack this summer, with Lionel Messi set to depart.

Silva identified as major target this summer

Messi expected to leave

Silva, Kylian Mbappe are former team-mates

WHAT HAPPENED? With Messi reportedly on his way out of the Parc des Princes, PSG are expected to dip into the transfer market in search of a new right-sided attacker. And Silva is their top target, GOAL can confirm. The Man City star has long been open about his desire to leave the club for a new experience, although a move is yet to come to fruition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This isn't the first time Silva has been linked with the French club. The attacking midfielder had an agreement with PSG last summer, and has also spoken glowingly about Ligue 1 following his time with Monaco. However, a move never materialised due to financial complications for the Parisian club. Silva has made 33 Premier League appearances for a Man City side that is a handful of wins away from a treble.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG are reportedly in the running for a host of names this summer. The Ligue 1 leaders are expected to be in the mix for France stars Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram in what could be a busy window. Football advisor Luis Campos is also reportedly after a left-footed centre-back and centre-midfielder.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Silva is likely to feature for City in some capacity as they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. PSG, meanwhile, are on the brink of winning an 11th Ligue 1 title.