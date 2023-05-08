Preston North End vs Sunderland: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Preston North End and Sunderland in the Championship in the UK, USA, and India, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Preston North End are set to host Sunderland in their final Championship fixture at Deepdale Stadium on Monday.

Sunderland have to win the match on Monday and then hope that Millwall drop points against Blackburn Rovers so they can finish among the top six teams and make it to the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Preston North End are already out of the play-offs qualification race after losing their last game against Sheffield United 4-1. They will now hope to end their season on a high with a win at their home.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Kick-off time

Game: Preston North End vs Sunderland Date: May 8, 2023 Kick-off: 10 am EDT, 3pm BST, 7:30 pm IST Venue: Deepdale Stadium

The game is scheduled for May 8 at Deepdale Stadium. It will kick off at 10 am EDT in the USA, 3 pm BST in the UK, and 7:30 pm in India.

How to watch Preston North End vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

TV channels & streaming options

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ India N/A N/A U.K Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Arena Sky Sports Website

The match can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Arena and can be streamed on Sky Sports Website in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (USA) it can be streamed via ESPN+.

In India, there is no telecast of the game.

Team news & squad

Getty Images

Preston North End team news

Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne, Emil Riis and Ched Evans will miss the final game of the season for Preston North End due to injuries.

Ryan Lowe is likely to field his team in a 3-5-2 formation with Troy Parrott and Thomas Canon starting up front.

Preston North End possible XI: Woodman; Storey, Bauer, Hughes; Potts, Ledson, Onomah, Johnson, Alvaro Fernandez; Parrott, Cannon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell Defenders: Storey, Lindsay, Bauer, Diaby, Fernandez, Hughes, Cunningham, Olosunde Midfielders: Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Onomah, Ledson, Potts, Brady, Johnson, Woodburn Forwards: Delap, Parrott, Emil Riis, Thomas Cannon

Sunderland team news

Sunderland are set to miss as many as seven players due to injuries ahead of their crucial encounter against Preston North End.

The players who will be missing the clash are Daniel Ballard, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Jewison Bennette, Ross Stewart and the defensive duo of Danny Batth and Ajibola Alese.

Sunderland Possible XI: Patterson; Gooch, Hume, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Pritchard, Amad; Roberts, Gelhardt, Clarke

Position Players Goalkeepers Patterson, Bass, Carney Defenders Huggins, Cirkin, Gooch, O'Nien, Hume, Anderson Midfielders Roberts, Ba, Taylor, Clarke, Pritchard, Neil, Ekwah Forwards Amad, Lihadji, Gelhardt

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition October 2022 Sunderland 0-0 Preston North End Championship March 2018 Sunderland 0-2 Preston North End Championship September 2017 Preston North End 2-2 Sunderland Championship January 2007 Preston North End 1-0 Sunderland FA Cup December 2006 Sunderland 0-1 Preston North End Championship

