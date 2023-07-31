Why Premier League is heading for World Cup-style lengthy added time in clampdown on timewasting – explained

Premier League officials will clamp down on timewasting in the upcoming campaign, according to new guidelines.

New clampdown on rules for 23-24

Timewasting to be penalised more

World Cup-style added time expected

WHAT HAPPENED? The new crackdown is part of a set of guidelines for officials to follow in the 2023-24 season and will result in more lengthy added-time periods – similar to the ones seen at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the ongoing 2023 Women's World Cup.

WHY IS IT HAPPENING? It's claimed that officials have grown concerned that the average amount of time the ball is in play is down at a shocking 55 minutes per match in the Premier League – and even lower further down the English pyramid, according to Sky Sports. So officials are set to get strict on accounting for time wasted for celebrations, injuries, substitutions and even things like throw-ins and goal-kicks.

It's said that referees will be given power to punish "clear and impactful actions" to waste time from players.

Other new measures will include tougher punishments for dissent towards referees, greater leniency for physical contact in tackles between players and ensuring managers stay in their technical areas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In short, it will likely mean that periods of 10 to 15 minutes added time at the end of games should become commonplace in the Premier League. With clubs now allowed to make five substitutions each per game, the impact of VAR checks and concussion stoppages now mandatory, the added time should more accurately reflect how much time has been lost in a game.

WHAT'S NEXT? The changes should come into play as soon as the next season starts, with the Premier League getting underway on the weekend of August 11-14.