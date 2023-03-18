Full list of Premier League fixture changes in April as Man Utd & Man City games switched due to Champions League & Europa League involvement

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City continue their hunt for European glory after navigating their way through the round of 16 in their respective continental competitions.
Their quest, however, throws up a fixture headache, with many games needing to be rearranged to allow adequate rest and travel time between matches.
The Premier League has announced a list of fixtures that will change in April due to these European commitments, giving some clubs a hectic month ahead.
Which Premier League fixtures have been moved?
Southampton vs Manchester City has been moved to Saturday, April 8 at 17:30 (BST) due to the City's participation in the Champions League. Leeds vs Crystal Palace has moved to Sunday, April 9 at 14:00 (BST) to accommodate.
Manchester City vs Leicester has been moved to Saturday, April 15 at 17:30 (BST) as Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United was moved to Sunday, April 16 at 16:30 (BST) due to United's Europa League commitments.
Bournemouth vs West Ham will now be played on Sunday, April 23 at 14:00 (BST) due to the Hammers' own Europa Conference League commitments and because of this, Southampton vs Bournemouth will now take place on Thursday, April 27 at 19:45 (BST).
Bournemouth vs Leeds is also affected and will now take place on Sunday April 30 at 14:00.
Man Utd's full list of fixtures in April
April 2: Newcastle vs Manchester United
April 5: Manchester United vs Brentford
April 8: Manchester United vs Everton
April 13: Manchester United vs Sevilla
April 16: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
April 20: Sevilla vs Manchester United
April 22: Manchester United vs Chelsea
April 27: Tottenham vs Manchester United
April 30: Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Erik ten Hag's side are set for a busy month with nine games in 28 days. Within that run is a vital Europa League quarter-final clash, as well as two heavyweight matches against Tottenham and Chelsea.
United are offered less than 48 hours of rest between their second-leg against Sevilla and the Premier League meeting with Chelsea.
Should United reach the last four of the FA Cup, their match against Chelsea would be postponed as the semi-finals are set to be played on April 22 and 23.
Man City's full list of fixtures in April
April 1: Manchester City vs Liverpool
April 8: Southampton vs Manchester City
April 11: Manchester City vs Bayern Munich
April 15: Manchester City vs Leicester
April 19: Bayern Munich vs Manchester City
April 23: Brighton vs Manchester City
April 26: Manchester City vs Arsenal
April 30: Fulham vs Manchester City
A monumental month in Pep Guardiola's City tenure lies ahead in April. It kicks-off with a clash against Liverpool, which is sure to create fireworks.
Champions League quarter-finals don't come much bigger than Bayern Munich, and thats exactly the test City have to face if they wish to reach the last four of the competition.
At the end of the month a potentially huge title decider awaits, with City hosting Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.
Chelsea's full list of fixtures in April
April 1: Chelsea vs Aston Villa
April 4: Chelsea vs Liverpool
April 8: Wolves vs Chelsea
April 12: Real Madrid vs Chelsea
April 15: Chelsea vs Brighton
April 18: Chelsea vs Real Madrid
April 22: Manchester United vs Chelsea
April 26: Chelsea vs Brentford
April 29: Arsenal vs Chelsea
After a dismal start to 2023, Graham Potter and Chelsea could turn their fortunes around in April. A win early on against Liverpool would set the tone, as a Champions League quarter-final against European royalty Real Madrid will really test their credentials.
A strong back of the month against Manchester United, Brentford and Arsenal would set the foundation for what could be a late top-four charge from the Blues.