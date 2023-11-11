Premier League puts out call to hire new VAR operators - with no experience required

A job advertisement from the PGMOL has been spotted calling for new VAR operators, but previous experience is remarkably not required.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League are hoping to bring in more VAR officials and have sent out a job advert in a bid to recruit more staff, according to The Sun. VAR has come under great scrutiny this season after a series of controversial calls that have riled manager, players and fans alike. The report claims that an advert has been circulated around the top officials in the game but that no previous VAR experience is required.

WHAT THEY SAID: The role calls for applicants to be able to "provide clear communication under pressure," and wants individuals "capable of self-reflection on how they have performed". Successful applicants will also need to have the "ability to focus and have great communication skills" and "identify when VAR needs to intervene".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move comes after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta branded VAR "embarrassing" after his side lost 1-0 to a controversial Anthony Gordon goal. The Gunners subsequently backed their manager by issuing a statement defending his comments. Chelsea and Tottenham then played out a dramatic game that was overshadowed by the use of VAR. The 4-1 win for the Blues saw five goals disallowed and two red cards.

WHAT NEXT? The Premier League will be hoping the use of VAR is not the main talking point again this weekend in the final round of fixtures before the international break. The biggest match of the weekend is Sunday's clash between Manchester City and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.