PJ City aiming to reach Malaysia Cup semis to stimulate fanbase growth

After successfully retaining their Super League status, Petaling Jaya City now aim to grow their fanbase by going far in the Malaysia Cup.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The only professional Malaysian club that is not run by federal, state or local government-backed entities, (PJ) are slowly but surely winning the hearts of football fans in their city.

Averaging 300 fans in attendance every time they play at home in their first ever top-tier campaign this year, the Phoenix are intent on growing that figure through their exploits in the .

"Although the size of our fanbase is not comparable to those of state teams', we can still be proud of it due to our status as a new club.

"We can depend on the presence of 300 to 500 fans everytime we play home or away, and our marketing team is working hard to growing this number.

"We are constantly organising activities involving Petaling Jaya school pupils, in order to draw in the support of the younger generation of fans.

"Our performance on the pitch plays an important role, and hope to reach at least the Malaysia Cup semi-finals in order to draw more supporters," explained club secretary S. Ganesh in an interview with competitions organiser Malaysian Football League.

PJ City are owned by multi-level marketing company Qnet, who took over and rebranded the MISC-MIFA first team who had received promotion to the 2019 Super League as replacement for 2018 Premier League runners up Felcra FC, who ceased operations.

This season they successfully retained their top-tier status with an eighth-placed finish.

