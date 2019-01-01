Peru vs Brazil: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Selecao not only need a win to be certain of qualifying for the next stage but a positive performance to win over their frustrated supporters

will look to kick-start a stuttering Copa America campaign by beating in their final group game on Saturday to win Group A and qualify for the knockout stages.

The tournament hosts have been booed by their own supporters in both group games so far, despite collecting four points to sit top on goal difference ahead of Sunday’s opponents.

The stadiums have also been far from full amid grumbles about ticket prices and a growing disconnect between the Selecao and their fans.

Things look much brighter for opponents Peru, who will look to capitalise on Brazil’s troubles and reach the knock out stages of the Copa America for the ninth successive tournament.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Peru squad Goalkeepers Gallese, Alvarez, Caceda Defenders Corzo, Abram, Zambrano, Trauco, Araujo, Advíncula, Callens, Santamaria. Midfielders Carrillo, Cueva, Ballon, Farfan, Pretell, Gonzales, Tapia, Flores, Yotun. Forwards Ruidiaz, Polo, Guerrero.

Defender Carlos Zambrano is a doubt after missing training with a muscle injury and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Possible Peru starting XI: Gallese, Abram, Zambrano, Trauco, Advincula, Farfan, Yotun, Tapia, Guerrero, Cueva, Polo.

Position Brazil squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Cassio, Ederson Defenders Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marquinhos, Filipe Luis, Alex Sandro, Dani Alves, Eder, Fagner Midfielders Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho, Allan, Fernandinho, Paqueta, Willian Forwards Neres, Jesus, , Firmino, Richarlison

Brazil will definitely be without midfielder Fernandinho who suffered a knee injury in the draw with , meaning Arthur is likely to keep his place in midfield. Tite may also consider a reshuffle of his forward line with and Gabriel Jesus contenders to start after being named on the bench for their first two matches.

Possible Brazil starting XI: Alisson; Daniel Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Filipe Luis; Arthur, Casemiro, Coutinho; Richarlison, Firmino, Neres.

Match Preview

Brazil manager Tite says he understands the supporters’ frustrations at recent performances but insists their backing can help turn the team's fortunes around.

The Selecao were jeered during the goalless draw with Venezuela in Salvador on Tuesday, with two goals ruled out via VAR not helping the fans’ mood.

There were audible boos in their opening game against too, as the eight-time tournament winners struggled to break down Eduardo Villegas’ side.

A second half double from Philippe Coutinho and a third from Everton eventually secured the three points, but the home crowd were far from satisfied at what they had just witnessed.

"When we don't get the result, of course it's frustrating. And we feel that. It's not the same thing playing here or elsewhere," Tite said. "We are humans. You want to put on a show and score a bunch of goals, but you need to be able to handle these types of situations. Our job requires that."

Brazil now find themselves in a similar position to three years ago when they went into the final group game of the 2016 Copa America against Peru with four points from two games. They would go on to lose 1-0 and were eliminated from the tournament. Manager Dunga was sacked as a result and Tite appointed as his successor.

The situation is not quite so critical on this occasion as the tournament’s format sees two of the best third-placed teams qualify for the knockout stages. However, Tite knows his side not only need to get a result but put on a positive performance if he is to win over a sceptical fan base.

He has, though, called on the fans to get behind the side for fear another negative reception will prove detrimental to their performance.

"I'm very proud of what I've accomplished here. If I get the support of the fans, I would like the same support for the young players," he added.

"It's OK to have big expectations, but just give [the support]. I'm sure it will help the player a lot. If it helps me, imagine what it could do to a player.”

Peru, meanwhile, will be wary of a Brazilian backlash but should go into the game full of confidence after a win and a draw from their first two games.

Venezuela have to beat Bolivia in the other group game to have any chance of overhauling the top two. But even if that proves the case, Peru or Brazil are already likely to have gathered enough points to qualify in third.