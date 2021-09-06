Pele successfully undergoes surgery to remove colon tumour

The Brazil legend took to social media to confirm the news and says he is optimistic about his recovery

Brazil legend Pele has confirmed he has had successful surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

The three-time World Cup winner revealed the tumour had been discovered during tests in hospital last week.

The 80-year-old is remaining optimistic about his recovery and says he will keep a smile on his face during the process.

What did Pele say?

Pele confirmed the news in an Instagram post alongside a picture of him wearing the famous yellow Brazil jersey.

“Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon,” he wrote.

“The tumour was identified during the tests I mentioned last week. Fortunately I am used to celebrating great victories alongside you.

“I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.”

Fainting rumours denied

The news comes just a few days after Pele was forced to deny reports he had fainted in hospital as rumours swirled about his health.

"Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health,” he posted on social media.

“I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic. Let them know I don't play next Sunday!”

Pele is widely agreed to be one of the best footballers of all time, having excelled on the national and world stage for over a decade.

Article continues below

He scored over 1,000 goals for club and country throughout his career, with most of his club goals coming for Santos.

The former striker played at four World Cups and was part of three winning Brazil teams, in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is also Brazil’s all-time top goalscorer with 77 goals in 92 appearances.

Further reading