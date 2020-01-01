Payet trolls PSG after Champions League final defeat as Marseille fans celebrate

The French attacker enjoyed seeing his club's rivals stumble on Europe's biggest stage

star Dimitri Payet mocked on social media after their defeat to in Sunday's final.

In their first appearance in the final of Europe's elite competition, the Ligue 1 champions were beaten 1-0, with former PSG winger Kingsley Coman heading in the winning goal in the second half in Lisbon.

PSG's bitter rivals Marseille are the only French team to have won the tournament in men's football, having lifted the trophy back in 1993, two years after they reached their first final.

Payet was quick to remind his followers of that fact, tweeting a video of a PSG shirt apparently with a star above the crest, only to reveal a Marseille jersey underneath.

— Dimitri Payet (@dimpayet17) August 23, 2020

Videos of Marseille fans celebrating in the streets after the final whistle have also circulated on social media, with supporters jubilant that PSG's expensive project has still been unable to yield the biggest trophy in European club football.

In the build-up to the game, a ban on wearing PSG shirts or displaying banners in Marseille was imposed in a bid to prevent a repeat of disturbances seen during their 3-0 semi-final win over .

However, police reversed the decision after accepting it had caused a lack of understanding.

Payet has previously declared Marseille remain the biggest team in France, hinting that PSG lack the same level of unity.

“I’ve said it before, but I play for the biggest French club,” Payet said in 2018. “And what’s more, we’re a team. We’ve seen that recently to play as a team is more important that having a bunch of individuals.”

While PSG fell short in the Champions League this season, they did claim yet another title as they finished eight points clear of second-place Marseille in a shortened campaign.

Payet will be hoping to back up his social media swipe on the pitch next month when PSG host Marseille in the new Ligue 1 season on September 13.

Marseille were supposed to begin their Ligue 1 campaign against St Etienne on Friday only for the match to be suspended after the club returned four positive coronavirus tests.