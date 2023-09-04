Paul Pogba is injured again! Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri reveals fresh fitness concern for sick note midfielder

Paul Pogba could be sidelined once again due to injury as he complained of a pain in his back after Juventus's Serie A clash against Empoli.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pogba, who returned to action after a prolonged injury layoff against Bologna on August 27, was part of the Juventus squad for their Serie A clash against Empoli on Sunday and was brought in as a substitute in the 62nd minute of the match. After the game which Juventus won 2-0, manager Massimiliano Allegri revealed that the French midfielder complained of back pain and that tests will be conducted in the coming days to determine the intensity of the injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Post after the Empoli clash, Allegri said, "Pogba felt a pain in the back, we'll see what the exams say. Too bad because it went well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba has appeared in only 12 matches for the Bianconeri since joining them as a free agent in 2022 after leaving Manchester United. A serious knee problem kept him out of action for a prolonged period and even forced him to go under the knife. He missed the team's entire pre-season in the U.S. this year.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Allegri's side will be next seen in action in the Serie A on September 16 against Lazio.