How to get Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

European nights at the Parc des Princes always deliver unparalleled spectacle, and you could be in the French capital live to watch reigning back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain host Slovakian title-holders ŠK Slovan Bratislava.

The Parisian faithful will expect a dominant home performance as they kick off their European title defense on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, Parc des Princes fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League kick-off?

Paris Saint-Germain host Slovan Bratislava at the Parc des Princes in Paris, with kick-off details to be confirmed.

Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Parc des Princes

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League fixtures, ranging from individual match general admission to premium hospitality experiences, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to intense international demand to see the reigning European champions, ticket releases for PSG matches follow structured phases:

PSG Season Ticket Holders ( Abonnés ): Existing season ticket holders retain a priority booking window to activate their regular seats for European home fixtures.

MyParis Members Presale: Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to registered MyParis members during an exclusive presale window.

General Public Sale: If seats remain available following the member presale windows, ticket access opens to the general public via PSG's official ticketing platform. However, Champions League opening nights regularly sell out during the member phases.

Ticketplace (Official Resale) & Secondary Platforms: Supporters can purchase verified resale tickets directly through PSG's official Ticketplace exchange. Alternatively, verified tickets can be sourced via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at the Parc des Princes vary based on seating location, fixture category, and club membership status:

Dynamic Pricing: PSG operates a dynamic pricing model for general admission and Ticketplace sales, meaning prices fluctuate based on real-time market demand.

Match Categorization: While this match falls slightly lower in categorization than a knockout tie, opening night Champions League fixtures still command premium pricing.

Seat Location: Main central stands ( Tribune Borelli and Tribune Paris ) offer prime longside viewing at higher price points, while the goal-end stands ( Virage Auteuil and Tribune Boulogne ) provide more budget-friendly entry options.

Digital Ticketing & Wallet Entry: Match passes are issued digitally via the official PSG ticketing app. Spectators must present valid digital mobile passes at stadium entry turnstiles alongside matching photo ID if requested.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Champions League matches at the Parc des Princes, visiting ŠK Slovan Bratislava supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Parcage Visiteur - Tribune Boulogne Upper / Block 301-302).

UEFA regulations enforce a maximum away ticket price cap of €60 (£50) for visiting supporters in European competitions.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must typically be registered members or official season ticket holders of Slovan Bratislava who qualify through the Slovak club's ticketing allocations. Away section allocations are strictly controlled by local authorities and virtually never reach open public sale.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava Champions League: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava Form

PSG have taken one win, two draws, and one defeat from their last four competitive matches, with a friendly draw against Manchester United also in that five-game stretch. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Lille on August 28, where two stoppage-time goals from Vitinha and Marquinhos salvaged a point after PSG trailed by two. Earlier in the run, they lost 1-0 to Lens in the Super Cup before beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup. PSG scored six goals and conceded six across those five matches, a return that reflects an unsettled start.

Slovan Bratislava have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Zemplin Michalovce in the Slovak top flight on August 30. Their standout result in that run was a 5-0 win over Ruzomberok on August 15. Across the two-legged Champions League qualification tie against NK Celje, Slovan drew 1-1 at home before winning 2-1 away to progress.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice previously, both in the 2011-12 Europa League group stage. The most recent encounter took place on November 3, 2011, when PSG won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes. The earlier meeting on October 20, 2011 ended 0-0 in Bratislava. Across those two matches, PSG hold the superior record with one win and one draw, scoring one goal and conceding none.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava Standings

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Slovan Bratislava are listed in first position in the Champions League standings ahead of this fixture.