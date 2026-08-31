Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Ligue 1 preview: Everything you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco: Match details

Ligue 1 - Game Week 3 4 Sept 2026 - 15:05 Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco will kick-off on 4 September 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

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Friday night heavyweight clash in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain return home to face AS Monaco under the Friday night lights at the Parc des Princes for Matchweek 3. Coming off back-to-back draws to start their title defence, PSG aim to lock in their first victory of the Ligue 1 season in front of their home supporters. For Monaco, a Friday trip to the capital offers a prime opportunity to build on their perfect start and throw down an early marker in the championship race.

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Les Parisiens' stoppage-time rally at Lille

Luis Enrique’s PSG enter Friday seeking their first league win after snatching a thrilling 2-2 draw away to LOSC Lille on Matchday 2 (August 28). Trailing 2-0 late into the match following strikes from Hákon Haraldsson and Dilane Bakwa, PSG staged a remarkable stoppage-time comeback as Vitinha scored in the 90th minute before captain Marquinhos netted an equaliser in the 95th minute. Heading back to Paris, PSG will need far better defensive discipline from the opening whistle to contain Monaco’s direct attack.

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Les Monégasques' Paris Brunner brace sinks Marseille

AS Monaco stride into the capital brimming with confidence following an emphatic 2-0 victory over rivals Olympique de Marseille at Stade Louis II on Matchday 2 (August 30). Forward Paris Brunner delivered a standout performance, scoring goals in the 13th and 53rd minutes to secure all three points. Combined with their 1-0 opening-day win over Le Havre AC, Adolf Hütter’s side boast maximum points and back-to-back clean sheets, relying on strong midfield organisation from Denis Zakaria and Lamine Camara.

History favours the defending Champions in high-stakes battles

Historically, Paris Saint-Germain hold the home advantage in this fixture, though clashes between these two French heavyweights consistently produce fast-paced, physical encounters. Monaco's rapid wide transitions have caused PSG problems in previous meetings, while PSG’s central midfield control remains their primary engine. With fine margins separating the two sides early in the campaign, Friday’s showcase promises high intensity from kickoff.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique must plan without goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, who collapsed during the pre-match warm-up ahead of the Lille fixture and remains sidelined. Left-back Nuno Mendes is suspended and will also miss the game. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Monaco head coach Filipe Luis is without forwards Folarin Balogun and Ansu Fati, both of whom are carrying injuries. The visitors have no confirmed suspensions, and no projected XI has been released. Updates to Monaco's squad picture will be added as they become available.

Form

PSG have taken one win, two draws, and one defeat from their last four competitive matches, with a pre-season draw against Manchester United also in that five-game run. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 at Lille on August 28, with two stoppage-time goals rescuing a point after PSG trailed by two goals. They also drew 2-2 at Rennes on August 23. The one positive competitive result in that run was a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12. PSG have scored six goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Monaco have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 2-0 loss to Coventry City in a pre-season friendly. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at home to Marseille in Ligue 1 on August 30. Before that, they beat Gornik Zabrze 4-1 in Conference League qualification on August 27 and won 1-0 at Le Havre in Ligue 1 on August 23. Monaco scored ten goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Ligue 1 on March 6, 2026, when Monaco won 1-3 at the Parc des Princes. Prior to that, the sides drew 2-2 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League on February 25, 2026, with Monaco having won the first leg 2-3 at home on February 17. Across the last five meetings, Monaco hold two wins to PSG's one, with two draws, including a 1-0 Monaco victory in Ligue 1 in November 2025 and a 4-1 PSG win at home in February 2025.