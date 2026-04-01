PSG hosts Liverpool at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday, April 8.

Paris Saint-Germain currently sit 1st in Ligue 1 and have been rampant in Europe, whilst Liverpool sit 5th in the Premier League, looking to the Champions League as their definitive chance for glory this season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Champions League kick-off?

Champions League - Final Stage Parc des Princes

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Champions League tickets?

Apart from the UEFA Champions League Final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League games directly through UEFA itself.

Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this season's edition.

You must visit the individual club’s sites for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there.

While the official club portals are the safest way for supporters to purchase Champions League tickets, those looking to attend matches may wish to consider secondary sites such as Ticombo for a way to secure last-minute seats.

How much do Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Champions League tickets cost?

The price for UEFA Champions League tickets varies depending on several factors, including which clubs are involved, the venue, and the stage of the competition.

For example, a semi-final featuring Real Madrid or Arsenal would cost far more than a league phase encounter in Limassol, watching Pafos.

Clubs will typically set prices for UEFA Champions League tickets at the start of a season for the league stage. If a team progresses to the knockout rounds, then prices may increase for certain fixtures, depending on opponent, location, and demand.

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices.

If you're looking for last-minute options, tickets on secondary sites such as Ticombo are currently available.

What to expect from Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool?

PSG enters this quarter-final in goal-scoring form. They recently dismantled Chelsea in the Round of 16 with a dominant 5-2 win at the Parc des Princes on March 11, before confirming their superiority with a 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on March 17.

With Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembélé stretching defenses, Luis Enrique’s side is currently averaging nearly three goals per game in the competition.

After a 1-0 defeat away to Galatasaray on March 10, Liverpool turned the tide with a European night at Anfield, crushing the Turkish giants 4-0 on March 18 to advance.

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