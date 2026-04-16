How to get Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich tickets: Semi-final Champions League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Paris Saint-Germain host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday, April 28, in what promises to be a titanic UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg.

Paris Saint-Germain currently sit 1st in Ligue 1 while Bayern Munich are 1st in the Bundesliga, with both European giants arriving at this stage as newly crowned or imminent champions of their respective domestic leagues.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for PSG vs Bayern Munich, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Champions League kick-off?

Champions League - Final Stage Parc des Princes

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Champions League tickets?

Apart from the UEFA Champions League Final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League games directly through UEFA itself. As a Champions League semi-final, this is the most sought-after ticket in France.

Instead, tickets are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this season's edition. Official sales are restricted to club members and are effectively sold out.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

Official Channels : PSG.fr and FCBayern.com (Sold Out).

: PSG.fr and FCBayern.com (Sold Out). Secondary Markets : Platforms like StubHub are an alternative source for last-minute seats.

: Platforms like StubHub are an alternative source for last-minute seats. Premium Seats: Category 1 side-on views and VIP hospitality packages are currently listed between €930 and €2,500, reflecting the extreme demand for this elite European night.

How much do Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Champions League tickets cost?

The price for UEFA Champions League tickets varies depending on several factors, including which clubs are involved, the venue, and the stage of the competition

Due to the magnitude of the semi-final, prices are significantly higher than league matches. Tickets are currently starting at approximately €415.

If you're looking for last-minute options, tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub are currently available.

What to expect from Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich?

PSG enter this semi-final having achieved a historic sextuple in the previous calendar year, but the Champions League remains the ultimate prize they crave.

Luis Enrique's men have been relentless at the Parc des Princes, though they will be wary of a Bayern side that is currently in terrifying form. Bayern arrive in Paris fresh from a thrilling 4-3 victory over Real Madrid on April 15, a result that saw them advance 6-4 on aggregate and cemented their status as tournament favourites.

In their most recent high-stakes meeting during the group stage on November 4, Bayern secured a narrow 2-1 win in Paris, proving they have the tactical blueprint to silence the home crowd.

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