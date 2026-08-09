UEFA Super Cup - Final 12 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa will kick off on 12 Aug 2026 at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

UEFA Super Cup preview

Two-time defending European champions PSG meet Europa League winners Aston Villa to crown the UEFA Super Cup champions in Salzburg. Here's all you need to know.

How we got here

Luis Enrique's European champions, PSG, are aiming to become only the second team in the modern era to retain the Super Cup after Real Madrid managed the feat in 2016 and 2017. They overcame Arsenal in last season's Champions League final on penalties.

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Standing in their way is Unai Emery's Aston Villa, who beat Freiburg in the Europa League final on a famous night for the club in Istanbul in May. The only previous meetings between Paris and Villa produced fireworks as the French team edged a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie 5-4 on aggregate in the 2024/25 campaign, surviving a spirited Villa fightback from 5-1 down.

Spanish compatriots Enrique and Emery come head to head here in what should be an entertaining curtain-raiser for the new European campaign.

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What have PSG and Villa added in the transfer market?

On Thursday, Paris announced the arrival of 24-year-old attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco.

Villa have strengthened with the signings of centre-back Modou Kéba Cissé, midfielder João Gomes and Argentinian winger Alejandro Garnacho on loan from Chelsea. All three could make their competitive debuts here. Swiss attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi has also arrived from Freiburg, but he'll miss the match with an injury.

Probable starting XIs

PSG (4-3-3): Safonov; Zabarnyi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Dro Fernández; Mbaye, Mayulu, Kvaratskhelia.

Villa (4-2-3-1): Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Maatsen; João Gomes, Kamara; McGinn, Buendía, Garnacho; Watkins.

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Team news & squads

Luis Enrique has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the Super Cup, and PSG have listed no injuries or suspensions in the available squad information. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Unai Emery is similarly yet to name his projected XI for Aston Villa. No injury or suspension information has been provided at this stage, and further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

PSG's last five results span both the end of last season and their current pre-season, producing three wins and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 friendly loss to Mallorca on August 5, while their previous competitive result was a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Champions League on May 30 that counted as a win on aggregate. Across the five matches, PSG scored five goals and conceded seven, also recording wins over Paris FC and Brest in Ligue 1 to close out the domestic campaign.

Aston Villa's last five matches are all pre-season friendlies, producing two wins and three defeats. Their most recent game was a 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich on August 7, with Villa scoring five goals and conceding ten across the five fixtures. A 5-0 win over Walsall on July 21 and a 3-1 victory against BG Pathum United on August 4 represent the brighter moments of their summer schedule.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in recent memory, both in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The most recent meeting took place on April 15, 2025, when Aston Villa won 3-2 at home. PSG had won the first leg 3-1 at Parc des Princes on April 9, 2025, and progressed on aggregate. Across those two matches, PSG scored five goals to Villa's five, with the tie decided by the first-leg result.