Osimhen: ‘Lille were not at their best against Ajax’

The Nigeria international feels the Great Danes did not do enough in their defeat to the Dutch side at Stade Pierre-Mauroy

striker Victor Osimhen believes his side did not play at their best against in Wednesday’s game.

The Great Danes lost 2-0 to Erik ten Hag's men in front of their home fans which ended their chances of progressing to the knock-out stage of the tournament after only securing one point in five outings.

The international, who featured throughout the match, is hoping his side will bounce back from the setback in their next league game against on Saturday.

"We must analyse our performance and see the mistakes made on this match because we were not at our best,” Osimhen told the media.

"It was devastating to concede such an early goal. But we had chances, we could have led 2-1. Faced with a team of such quality, we cannot miss so many opportunities.

“We must restart our season against Dijon this weekend to create a dynamic in the league. I took a yellow card after an action where I thought I deserved a free-kick, I was upset but it's normal for a player like me to be emotionally involved.”

Osimhen has found the back of the net nine times since his summer switch to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit.

Article continues below

The Super Eagles star will hope to rediscover his scoring form against Dijon, and help the Great Danes end a five-game winless run.