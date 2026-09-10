Como opened their Champions League campaign in style on Thursday evening, thrashing German visitors Leipzig 4-1 in the first round of the league phase.

Cesc Fabregas' side wasted no time. Martin Baturina put them ahead inside 15 minutes.

Anastasios Douvikas doubled the lead in the 38th minute.

The hosts kept coming, and Alseny Diao made it three on 54 minutes.

Andrija Maksimovic pulled one back for Leipzig four minutes later.

Massimo Perrone rounded off the rout in the 90th minute, capping a memorable night for a Como side making their Champions League debut.

Roma had to settle for less, drawing 1-1 away at Turkey's Fenerbahce.

Bryan Cristante gave the Italians the lead in the 39th minute, only for Archie Brown to level for the hosts three minutes into the second half.

Over in the Netherlands, PSV Eindhoven were also held to a 1-1 draw, this time by visiting Ukrainians Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mendoza struck first for Shakhtar in first-half stoppage time.

Sergino Dest hit back quickly for the Dutch side, equalising three minutes into the second half.

Slavia Prague suffered a home defeat in the same round, going down 3-2 to France's Lens.

Daniel Sturm bagged both goals for the Czech side, in the 51st and 88th minutes.

Lens' scorers were Abdallah Sima, Florian Thauvin and Ruben Aguilar, on 73 minutes and in the first and third minutes of stoppage time.

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