Oleksandr Zinchenko explains how Arsenal took 'unbelievable lesson' in incredible Aston Villa win

Arsenal twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2 in the Premier League and Oleksandr Zinchenko says the team learned a lot from the win.

Arsenal come from behind to beat Villa

Score two late goals to seal 4-2 victory

Zinchenko nets first Premier League goal

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday with a 4-2 victory at Aston Villa. The Gunners had to come from behind twice to snatch all three points, and Zinchenko says his team have learned some valuable lessons at Villa Park.

WHAT THEY SAID: "From this game I would like to say two things. First we took an unbelievable lesson for all of us that we need to believe until the very end," he told BT Sport. "Like I said in the past, this group has such amazing people, can achieve everything they want. If we are going to keep fighting and keep believing. The reaction from all of us in the second half is a perfect way to go."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jorginho also spoke about the importance of the win and how a half-time chat helped improve the team's performance in the second 45 minutes.

"That’s the Premier League. That’s why it’s the best league in the world. It’s just beautiful. It was very important after the last results we had. The start wasn't easy when we were not producing our game," the midfielder said. "We came in at half-time, had a chat and then we went back doing the basics we need to do and changed the game.The last time I hit the post and it went back off the keeper it didn’t go in so I’m glad today it did."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Zinchenko has scored his first goal in the Premier League in his 92nd appearance in the competition, with what was his 74th shot. He is Arsenal's 13th different scorer in the Premier League this season, the most of any team.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium next in the Premier League.