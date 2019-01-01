Okereke, Bonaventure and Tau fire Club Brugge past Sint-Truidense

The Nigerian forwards and South Africa international were in spectacular form to help the Blue and Black clinch their second consecutive league win

David Okereke scored twice while Dennis Bonaventure and Percy Tau also found the back of the net as handed a heavy 6-0 defeat to Sint-Truidense in a Belgian First Division A game on Friday.

After opening his goal account in their opening league game against Waasland-Beveren, Okereke continued with the impeccable performances, forging a formidable partnership with his compatriot Bonaventure and the international to help the Blue and Black thump the Canaries at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Okereke, who joined the Jan Breydel Stadium outfit last month, got the opening goal for Philippe Clement’s men in the 15th minute.

The former U-23 striker completed his brace five minutes later before Hans Vanaken increased the lead in the 38th minute.

Tau, who is on loan from Premier League side and Hove Albion, added to the woes of their visitors with his 43rd-minute strike.

Bonaventure and Siebe Schrijvers’ strikes in the 72nd and 83rd minutes completed the rout to help the Bruges outfit continue on the winning ways.

The victory saw Club Brugge climb to the top of the league table with six points from two games.

The African stars will hope to continue the impressive form when Brugge take on Dynamo Kyiv in a Uefa game on Tuesday.