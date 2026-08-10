Senegal's Bara Sapoko Ndiaye put pen to paper today, Monday, on his first professional contract with Bayern Munich, a deal that runs until 2031.

Four impressive outings with the first team were enough to convince the Bavarians, who had taken him on loan last winter from Gambian academy Gambinos Stars Africa.

At 18, the young striker now figures in Vincent Kompany's plans from the very start of the new season, according to the Bavarian club's official website.

Ndiaye said after signing: "This is a great day for me and for my whole family. I want to learn every day alongside all these wonderful players at Bayern Munich and to try to help the team."

He added: "It's a dream come true for me, I am extremely happy, and I also want to be a role model for other young players, like my teammates at Gambinos Stars, to show them that it is possible to join one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Ndiaye made one appearance for Senegal at the 2026 World Cup. The Lions of Teranga reached the round of 32 before Belgium knocked them out.