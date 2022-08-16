'Nunez should have pulled his hair!' - NBA star Josh Hart makes referee dig after Liverpool headbutt incident

Gill Clark|
Click here to watch it live with fuboTVfuboTV
Darwin NunezGetty
D. NúñezLiverpoolLiverpool vs Crystal PalacePremier LeagueChelseaTottenham Hotspur

The Portland Trail Blazers star has taken a swipe at officials after Liverpool's Darwin Nunez was sent off against Crystal Palace

WHAT HAPPENED: NBA star Josh Hart says Darwin Nunez would have avoided an early bath if he had pulled Joachim Andersen's hair rather than headbutting the defender at Anfield in a reference to an incident at the weekend between Tottenham's Cristian Romero and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella. Ouch!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Premier League match officials are in the spotlight again after a series of controversial incidents during the second weekend of the new season. Nunez was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after his clash with Andersen, which will bring an automatic three-match ban. The decision has riled some fans, particularly after seeing Tottenham defender Cristian Romero escape any action at all after pulling Marc Cucurella's hair against Chelsea.

Editors' Picks