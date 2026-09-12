Inter Milan want to keep Federico Dimarco. Barcelona's attempt to sign him in the final days of the transfer window rattled the Italian club, who have now started work on a contract extension for the full-back until 2030.

Spanish newspaper Sport revealed that Dimarco featured among the names linked with Barcelona late in the window. The two clubs held talks over a swap involving the two left-backs, Dimarco and Alejandro Balde, but nothing came of it.

Barcelona's interest sounded the alarm at San Siro. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are pushing to extend their full-back's deal until 2030.

At 28, Dimarco is tied to Inter until 2027, with the option of a further year.

The player made no secret of his surprise this summer when the club failed to trigger that extension option. "I was expecting the club to call me to talk to me after what I did last year," he said recently.

Summit in Madrid

According to the Italian newspaper, Inter finally acted after a meeting in Madrid ahead of the Champions League tie against Real. Dario Baccin, the Nerazzurri's new sporting director, sat down with Arturo Canales, the player's agent, and the conversation should speed the extension along.

Those talks are being built around Dimarco's current Inter salary of 4 million euros net, a hefty figure, though he ranks among the best left-backs in the game right now.

Barcelona are watching how the negotiations unfold. They have just one recognised left-back, Alejandro Balde, and he does not currently figure in Hansi Flick's plans.

Dimarco appeals to Barcelona for his quality and for the mature stage his career has reached.

He holds down the left-back spot for the Italian national team and enjoys huge popularity among Inter's fans at the Giuseppe Meazza.



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