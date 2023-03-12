Norwich vs Sunderland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Norwich against Sunderland in the Championship in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Norwich City are set to host Sunderland in a Championship match at Carrow Road on Sunday.

The hosts are in a rich vein of form under new manager David Wagner as they have picked up 19 points from nine league games.

They head into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 win over Millwall and will look to bag another three points which will help propel them further up the table from the seventh spot.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have lost three matches in a row and have slipped to 11th. They are now six points off a playoff spot and will be desperate to snatch three points from a fellow promotion hopeful.

Norwich City vs Sunderland date & kick-off time

Game: Norwich City vs Sunderland Date: March 12, 2023 Kick-off: 7:00am ET, 12:00 pm GMT, 5:30 pm IST Venue: Carrow Road, Norwich

How to watch Norwich City vs Sunderland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be shown on ESPN+.

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and Sky Sports Football will showcase the game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.

The match will neither be telecast nor streamed in India.

Norwich City team news & squad

Josh Sargent returns to the squad from an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Arsenal loanee Marquinhos should continue to warm the bench.

Norwich City possible XI: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Hernandez, Sorensen, McLean, Sara, Idah; Pukki

Position Players Goalkeepers Gunn, Krul, Barden, McGovern Defenders Omobamidele, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, McCallum, Aarons, Byram Midfielders Hayden, Sorensen, Sara, Nunez, McLean, Gibbs, Dowell, Rowe, Tzolis, Placheta, Hernandez, Marquinhos Forwards Sargent, Pukki, Idah

Sunderland team news & squad

Sunderland will be boosted with the return of Lynden Gooch and Dennis Cirkin. However, they will miss the services of Corry Evans, Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton with injuries.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Batth, Cirkin; Michut, O'Nien; Diallo, Roberts, Clarke; Gelhardt