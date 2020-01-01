No ‘impasse’ with Niang transfer situation – Rennes president Holveck

The Senegal international’s future at Roazhon Park has been undecided all summer

president Nicolas Holveck says there is no “impasse” regarding the future of M’Baye Niang at the club.

The 25-year-old Senegalese has been the subject of continued exit rumours from Roazhon Park, with reportedly interested, but those links were debunked by coach Andre Villas-Boas.

Rennes signed Franco-Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy from Amiens and his presence will create extra competition for Niang, who finished as the club’s top scorer last season with 15 goals, which secured them football for this season.

Both Guirassy and Niang have played once in this season, the latter playing 25 minutes off the bench in the Red and Blacks' 2-1 win over last time out, while the former played 64 minutes of the season opener at which ended 1-1.

Holveck is happy to see the competition for places.

“I wouldn't speak of an impasse. There is one more month for the transfer window and there are players who are under contract,” Holveck said at a media briefing for the official presentation of Guirassy.

“Mbaye [Niang] and Clement [Grenier], are two players who are part of the Stade Rennais workforce. This shows the competition that exists, the quality of our workforce, even for players who were major elements of our team last year.”

Despite already signing Guirassy, Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd, Martin Terrier and extending the contract of Mali right-back Hamari Traore, Holveck is still keen to see his team strengthened before the transfer window shuts on October 5.

“We announced the extension of Traore, I'm very happy with that, we kept everyone and we enriched the group with players who were our priorities,” he continued.

“Our transfer window is in the right tempo, there are many clubs for which certain investments are impossible.

"We read a lot of things, we move forward. We are looking for a central defender for sure. We do not want to go too fast, we still have time, we move forward calmly. I am confident for the end of this transfer window."

Rennes resume Ligue 1 duties this weekend with a trip to Olympique on Sunday.