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Club Friendlies
team-logoNewcastle United
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
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Celine Abrahams

Newcastle United vs Bayer Leverkusen club friendly preview: Everything you need to know

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Newcastle United vs Bayer Leverkusen
Newcastle United
Bayer Leverkusen
Club Friendlies

Comprehensive match preview of Newcastle United vs Bayer Leverkusen in a pre-season friendly. We talk tactics, team news, and more ahead of this clash at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United vs Bayer Leverkusen: Match details

Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen will kick-off on 15 August 2026 at 14:00 GMT (10:00 AM EST / 15:00 BST).

Match preview

Newcastle United host Bundesliga heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen at St. James' Park for a high-profile pre-season friendly as both teams put the finishing touches on their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Read more: Sean Steur: Newcastle's new £23m teenage midfield maestro who idolises Barcelona's Pedri

Match context & recent head-to-head

The two teams carry recent competitive history into this summer clash after battling to an entertaining 2-2 draw at the BayArena during the UEFA Champions League group stage in December 2025. That encounter featured rapid transitions, relentless pressing, and high-intensity attacking football from both sides. Re-engaging on Tyneside gives both managers a valuable baseline to measure their tactical sharpness against familiar European quality.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images

Newcastle United pre-season journey

Newcastle's summer build-up under Matthias Jaissle began on a positive note in mid-July with a 3-0 victory against Darlington, followed by a 1-1 draw away at Gateshead. The Magpies encountered a setback during their late-July trip to Ashton Gate in a 4-1 defeat to Bristol City, but bounced back strongly on August 8 with an impressive 2-1 away victory over La Liga outfit Valencia. Heading into the weekend after a midweek clash against Everton, Newcastle are looking to refine their setup in front of their home supporters.

Valencia CF v Newcastle United: Trofeu TaronjaGetty Images

Bayer Leverkusen pre-season journey

Bayer Leverkusen enter the fixture following a commanding pre-season run across Germany and Europe under Carles Martínez Novell. The German side opened their summer schedule in dominant fashion by sweeping past Sportfreunde Baumberg 7-0 and Kickers Offenbach 3-1. They maintained their sharp attacking momentum through late July and early August with a 4-0 win against K.R.C. Genk, a 3-0 victory over Rot-Weiss Essen, and a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sevilla. Following a midweek trip to face Nottingham Forest, Leverkusen aim to cap off their English tour with another strong performance before opening their competitive season in the DFB-Pokal.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Sevilla FC - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images

Team news & squads

Newcastle head into the fixture with no confirmed injury or suspension data available at this stage. Anthony Elanga was stretchered off during the pre-season win over Valencia after a serious challenge, and his involvement remains uncertain. Lewis Hall has also returned home from the training camp in Spain, with the club citing a minor fitness issue, though his situation has attracted transfer speculation from Manchester United. No probable starting XI has been confirmed, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Leverkusen have also not released official team news ahead of the game. No injuries or suspensions are listed, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Further squad information will be published as it becomes available.

Form

NEW

NEW - Form

FUL
L2-0
DAR
W3-0
GAT
D1-1
BRC
L4-1
VAL
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
B04

B04 - Form

SPB
W0-7
OFC
W1-3
GNK
W4-0
ESN
W3-0
SEV
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/2
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Newcastle have posted a mixed record across their last five matches, winning two, drawing one, and losing two. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Valencia in a pre-season friendly on August 8, a match overshadowed by the Elanga incident. They also suffered a 4-1 defeat to Bristol City in late July and were held 1-1 by Gateshead. Their last competitive outing was a 2-0 Premier League loss to Fulham in May. Across the five matches, Newcastle scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Leverkusen have been in dominant form, winning all five of their pre-season fixtures. They beat Sevilla 2-1 on August 8 and earlier recorded a 4-0 win over Genk and a 7-0 thrashing of Sportfreunde Baumberg. The German side have scored 15 goals across those five games and conceded just one, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Newcastle UnitedDrawBayer Leverkusen
2
1
0
Champions League
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
FT
Champions League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
1
FT
Champions League
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/3
Both teams scored3/3

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League on December 10, 2025, when Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle drew 2-2 at the BayArena. The only other recorded meetings in the dataset came in the 2002-03 Champions League, when Newcastle won both legs: 3-1 at St. James' Park on February 26 and 3-1 away at Leverkusen on February 18. Across all three listed meetings, Newcastle have won twice and drawn once, with neither side recording a victory over the other in the most recent encounter.

Standings

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