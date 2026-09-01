Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Premier League preview: All you need to know

Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 07:30 St James' Park

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth kicks off on 5 Sept 2026 at 07:30 EST and 12:30 GMT.

St James' Park is the venue for the early Saturday kickoff

Newcastle United welcome Bournemouth to the Northeast on Saturday, looking to preserve their unbeaten start.

Impressive Magpies take aim at the Cherries

Mattias Jaissle has made a good start to life as the Newcastle boss. Only a superb 99th-minute Dominik Szoboszlai penalty denied them all three points against Liverpool on the opening day, while Anthony Elanga's pace was a constant thorn in Tottenham's side as the Magpies claimed a 2-0 win in London last weekend.

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Winless Bournemouth have been better than results suggest

The Cherries have conceded stoppage-time goals in both of their Premier League assignments so far, suggesting that their results don't necessarily explain their overall performances under new manager Marco Rose. Some of their football has caught the eye, as it often did under Andoni Iraola. They led for most of their opening match against Man City on the opening day, eventually succumbing to two late goals. A 91st-minute half-volley from James Tarkowski denied them all three points last time out against Everton. Rose won't be panicking though.

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Team news & key stats

Newcastle are without long-term absentees Dan Burn and Joelinton.

The Cherries must do without star winger Junior Kroupi until at least October.

Anthony Elanga is the first Newcastle player to score in the opening two matches of an EPL season since Alan Shearer in 2003-04.

Bournemouth are without a clean sheet in seven matches.

Newcastle hasn't won a home Premier League match against Bournemouth since November 2019.

Players to watch

Yoane Wissa battled in his debut season for Newcastle last term, but the DR Congo striker is thriving now in a slightly withdrawn role. He's got a goal and an assist so far, operating alongside the pacey Elanga. In the midfield engine room, Nico Gonzalez's all-action displays have also caught the eye following his big-money move from Man City.

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The visitors will be relieved that 23-year-old midfielder Alex Scott is still at the club despite widespread interest in him from other Premier League sides. 20-year-old Brazilian winger Rayan was a constant menace against Everton with his impressive physicality and accurate left foot.

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Likely XIs

Newcastle (4231): Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Miley; Elanga, Willock, Barnes; Wissa.

Bournemouth (4231): Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Cook, Scott; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record