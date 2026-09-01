Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
James Freemantle

Assisted by

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Premier League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Premier League
Newcastle United
AFC Bournemouth
A. Elanga
Y. Wissa
A. Scott

Comprehensive match preview of Newcastle vs Bournemouth in the Premier League in the early Saturday kickoff. We talk tactics, team news and more.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
St James' Park

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth kicks off on 5 Sept 2026 at 07:30 EST and 12:30 GMT.

St James' Park is the venue for the early Saturday kickoff

Newcastle United welcome Bournemouth to the Northeast on Saturday, looking to preserve their unbeaten start.

Impressive Magpies take aim at the Cherries

Mattias Jaissle has made a good start to life as the Newcastle boss. Only a superb 99th-minute Dominik Szoboszlai penalty denied them all three points against Liverpool on the opening day, while Anthony Elanga's pace was a constant thorn in Tottenham's side as the Magpies claimed a 2-0 win in London last weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Winless Bournemouth have been better than results suggest

The Cherries have conceded stoppage-time goals in both of their Premier League assignments so far, suggesting that their results don't necessarily explain their overall performances under new manager Marco Rose. Some of their football has caught the eye, as it often did under Andoni Iraola. They led for most of their opening match against Man City on the opening day, eventually succumbing to two late goals. A 91st-minute half-volley from James Tarkowski denied them all three points last time out against Everton. Rose won't be panicking though.

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Team news & key stats

  • Newcastle are without long-term absentees Dan Burn and Joelinton.
  • The Cherries must do without star winger Junior Kroupi until at least October.
  • Anthony Elanga is the first Newcastle player to score in the opening two matches of an EPL season since Alan Shearer in 2003-04.
  • Bournemouth are without a clean sheet in seven matches.
  • Newcastle hasn't won a home Premier League match against Bournemouth since November 2019.

Players to watch

Yoane Wissa battled in his debut season for Newcastle last term, but the DR Congo striker is thriving now in a slightly withdrawn role. He's got a goal and an assist so far, operating alongside the pacey Elanga. In the midfield engine room, Nico Gonzalez's all-action displays have also caught the eye following his big-money move from Man City.

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

The visitors will be relieved that 23-year-old midfielder Alex Scott is still at the club despite widespread interest in him from other Premier League sides. 20-year-old Brazilian winger Rayan was a constant menace against Everton with his impressive physicality and accurate left foot.

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Likely XIs

Newcastle (4231): Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, Miley; Elanga, Willock, Barnes; Wissa.

Bournemouth (4231): Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Cook, Scott; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth Probable lineups

Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Formation
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU

Manager

  • M. Jaissle

Form

NEW

NEW - Form

B04
L1-2
STR
L1-1
LIV
D2-2
WBA
W3-2
TOT
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BOU

BOU - Form

GEN
W10-1
BET
D2-2
M05
L2-1
MCI
L2-1
EVE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Newcastle UnitedDrawAFC Bournemouth
1
2
2
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
FA Cup
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
3
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
3
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
220075+26
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
211041+34
D
W
6
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
211021+14
D
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
210174+33
L
W
10
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210154+13
W
L
11
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
21012203
W
L
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
210146-23
L
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
20204402
D
D
14
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
200224-20
L
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
200205-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google