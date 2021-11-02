Newcastle in talks with ex-Arsenal manager Emery but Howe also in frame

Newcastle United are in talks with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery about taking the reins at St James’ Park, Goal can confirm, but ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is also in the frame.

The Magpies have been without a permanent head coach since parting company with Steve Bruce on October 20.

Various candidates have been linked with a Premier League vacancy on Tyneside since then, with ambitious plans being drawn up on the back of a £300 million ($409m) takeover, and two leading contenders are now heading that queue.

Who is the favourite?

Having seen the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Lucien Favre, Paulo Fonseca and Robert Martinez generate plenty of speculation, Newcastle have narrowed their search down considerably.

Emery, who is currently in charge of La Liga side Villarreal, is now the frontrunner to fill the dugout at St James’ Park.

He is tied to a contract in Spain through to the summer of 2023, with it understood that the Magpies would need to part with around €6 million (£5m/$7m) in compensation in order to land their top target.

With there no guarantees that a deal can be done there, talks are ongoing with Howe – another coach with experience of life in the English top-flight.