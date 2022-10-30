'They invented it' - Ancelotti fumes at penalty award after Real Madrid held by Girona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was not happy with the referee's decision to award Girona a penalty for a handball by Marco Asensio.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid manager has spoken of his frustration after seeing his team drop points in La Liga in a 1-1 draw at home to struggling Girona. Cristhian Stuani rescued a point for the visitors from the penalty spot after Marco Asensio had been penalised for handball. Ancelotti insists Asensio did not handle the ball and made it clear he was unhappy with the decision.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t like to talk about this a lot but today I talk. The first situation is quite clear, it’s not a penalty because he didn’t touch the ball with his hand," he said post-match. "I spoke with Asensio and he touched the ball with his chest, it’s true he had the left hand in a strange position, but it covered the body, it didn’t make it bigger. There could have been doubt if it touched it, but simply he didn’t touch the ball with his hand, they invented it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw maintains Real Madrid's unbeaten start to the league season but does see Los Blancos drop points for the second time. Girona's point also ensures Real Madrid's lead over Barcelona in second place has been cut to just one point.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos host Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday and will top their group with a win.

