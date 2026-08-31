Mourinho in crisis: Real lose three weapons against Inter

Real Madrid host Inter Milan next Tuesday in the first round of the league phase in the Champions League.

Defensa Central report that Los Blancos boss Jose Mourinho faces a midfield headache for the Inter Milan clash, with three players unavailable.

Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva and Eduardo Camavinga are all suspended. Each of the trio saw red in their final European outing in the previous edition of the Champions League.

That leaves Mourinho to build a brand new midfield against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu, having lost three of his four starting midfielders to red cards in that final Champions League match last season.

Camavinga and Arda Guler were dismissed against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the quarter-final. Bernardo Silva walked against Real Madrid in the second leg of the round of 16.

The likeliest plan for the match now looks to be a race to recover Aurelien Tchouameni, pairing the Frenchman with Fede Valverde in midfield.

With that in mind, the idea is to hand Tchouameni some minutes against Real Betis in La Liga, though nothing has been confirmed.

He has yet to feature at all this season through injury, returning from holiday with pain that stopped him matching the physical level of his team-mates.

Thiago Pitarch is injured too, so Mourinho must cobble together a competitive midfield from limited options in one of the most sensitive and difficult matches of the league phase.

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