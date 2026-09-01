Mosimane returns to coaching through the gateway of an African national team

The South African Football Association have brought Pitso Mosimane back to take charge of the national team, backing the veteran coach just weeks before their campaign begins in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mosimane succeeds the Belgian Hugo Broos. He arrives with a wealth of experience at domestic and continental level, having won 20 titles across his coaching career. Three of those came in the CAF Champions League, one with Mamelodi Sundowns and two with Egypt's Al Ahly.

His club record is rich. Mosimane has claimed 5 South African league titles and taken coaching spells abroad with Al Ahli Jeddah of Saudi Arabia, Al Wahda of the UAE and Abha of Saudi Arabia, most recently pitching up at Iran's Esteghlal.

The timing matters. The South African Football Association have turned to his experience to lead the team through the coming phase, with high hopes of strong results in the qualifiers and a place at the continental finals.

Mosimane opens his new tenure against Guinea on 26 September, then faces Eritrea on 30 September, before the home and away fixtures against Kenya in November.