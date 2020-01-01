Moses Simon dreams of Chelsea move as he makes Premier League ambitions clear

Despite being happy at Ligue 1 outfit Nantes, the Nigeria international winger dreams of representing the Stamford Bridge giants in future

Moses Simon has ambitions of playing in the Premier League and would welcome the chance to represent in the future.

As a teenager, the winger never hid his love for the English elite division while expressing his love for the Stamford Bridge giants.

Simon turned heads in his debut season in following a loan move from LaLiga outfit .

Featuring in 30 matches for La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau before football in France was called off owing to the coronavirus pandemic; the 24-year-old was the Canaries’ top scorer with nine goals across all competitions.

In the French top-flight, he registered five goals and five assists which earned him the team’s Player of the Season accolade – garnering 40 percent of votes in a poll conducted by the club’s faithful.

Furthermore, he was handed a four-year deal that would see him remain in Christian Gourcuff’s squad until 2024, nonetheless, he is considering a future with the 2012 European champions.

According to him, he fancies their style of play while disclosing that former captain John Obi Mikel and Cote d’Ivoire legend Didier Drogba made him admire the west London club.

“It is the Blues because I think I play their kind of football and will fit in well,” Simon told Goal.

“I like the way they play and I love them because of John Obi Mikel and Didier Drogba.

“Should that happen, I’ll be so happy because that will be a dream come true for me.”

Born in Jos, the capital city of Plateau State, Simon began his career at GBS Academy before heading to the famed Youth Academy.

In January 2014, he signed a three-year contract for Slovak side AS Trencin. Thanks to his impressive performance in the Slovak top-flight, he was snapped up by KAA Gent.

After four seasons with the Buffalos – where he won the Belgian Pro League and Belgian Super Cup titles - the Super Eagles star joined Levante on a five-year contract before crossing to France.

Should his dream before a reality, he will become the fourth Nigeria international after Celestine Babayaro, Mikel and Victor Moses to play for Chelsea.