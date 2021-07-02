Moses' nine-year stay at Chelsea comes to an end as he completes Spartak Moscow move

Chelsea have confirmed that winger Victor Moses has completed a permanent switch to Spartak Moscow, ending his nine-year association with the Blues.

The 30-year-old joined the Premier League club from Wigan back in 2012 although hasn't played for them since October 2018, with him having been shipped out on a number of loan moves over the years.

He has, however, now left Chelsea on a permanent basis, signing a contract until 2023.

When did Moses last play for Chelsea?

Moses' last match for Chelsea came in the 2018-19 season, when he appeared as a second-half substitute in a 3-1 Europa League win over BATE Borisov.

Plenty of the current Blues squad featured on that day back in October 2018, with the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Mateo Kovacic, Olivier Giroud, N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi all featuring over the course of the 90 minutes.

Indeed, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is due back at Stamford Bridge following a loan spell with Fulham last season, scored a hat-trick in that game, although it remains to be seen if he has a long-term future at the club under Thomas Tuchel.

In total, Moses made 128 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 18 goals. He also won the Premier League, FA Cup and two Europa League titles during his spell as a Blues player.

Victor Moses has today completed a permanent transfer to Spartak Moscow. ✍️



The move brings to an end the wideman’s nine-year Chelsea career, good luck Victor! 💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 2, 2021

