Chelsea midfielder Gilmour joins promoted Premier League side Norwich on season-long loan

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan as the Scotland international seeks regular first team football in 2021-22.

The 20-year-old, who put in a man of the match display as Scotland drew with England at Euro 2020, made only 11 first team appearances for the Blues last season.

Gilmour has therefore joined the newly promoted Canaries for their upcoming Premier League campaign, after Norwich were promoted as champions from the second-tier after being relegated in 2019-20.

Why Norwich for Gilmour?

Gilmour, who joined Chelsea's academy from Rangers in 2017, has immediately impressed after stepping up into the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge, with with N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and more ahead of him, has found regular game time hard to come by.

After making his first team debut in a Premier League draw with Sheffield United in August 2019, Gilmour has made 22 senior appearances for Chelsea. Now 20, the time is right for him to get many more games under his belt.

He has therefore moved away from the Champions League winners for the 2021-22 season, and will join up with Daniel Farke's Norwich following their impressive Championship-winning campaign in 2020-21.

Gilmour has also impressed at international level. He has three senior Scotland caps and made his first start in the 0-0 draw with England at Wembley, although he was unable to prevent his country crashing out of the Euros group stages after testing positive for coronavirus before the crucial clash with Croatia.

