Man Utd suffer Covid outbreak with players and staff testing positive and sent home from training
Tom Mallows
Getty Images
Manchester United are the latest Premier League club to suffer an outbreak of Covid-19, GOAL understands.
A number of players and staff returned postive lateral flow tests on Sunday morning and were sent home from training.
There are now fears the outbreak could spread even further, putting Tuesday's Premier League trip to Brentford in serious doubt.
Editors' Picks
- Sterling joins the 100 club and is getting back to his brilliant best
- Real Madrid can land killer blow in La Liga title race with derby victory over Atletico
- The end of Aubameyang? Arsenal captain's future in doubt after missing Southampton win
- 27 of the best gifts for Manchester United fans in 2021
More to follow.