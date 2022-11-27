WATCH: Super-sub Morata produces clever finish from delightful Olmo pass to put Spain in front vs Germany
WHAT HAPPENED? Luis Enrique's side took the lead against Germany at World Cup 2022 through substitute Morata. The Atletico Madrid striker replaced Ferran Torres on 54 minutes and broke the deadlock eight minutes later with a neat near-post finish from a beautiful pass by Dani Olmo.
It just got even tougher for Germany as Morata opens the scoring with a clever finish! 👏#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 27, 2022
54': Morata enters the game— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022
62': Morata scores
Instant impact for Spain 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PWxwV6QaPA
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spain opened up their World Cup campaign with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica but could not make it two wins from two against Die Mannschaft. Germany, who were stunned by Japan in their opening game, recovered from Morata's opener and managed to equalise late on through Nicklas Fullkrug.
WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? La Roja's final group game is against Japan on Thursday, and they must avoid defeat to make sure of their spot in the last 16.
