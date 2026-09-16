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Championship
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James Freemantle

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Millwall vs West Ham United Championship preview: No love lost in London

TV Guide & Streaming
Championship
Millwall
West Ham United

Comprehensive match preview of Millwall vs West Ham in the Championship as two fierce rivals square up. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
Championship - Game Week 8
The Den

Millwall vs West Ham United will kick off on 19 Sept 2026 at 06:30 EST and 10:30 GMT.

Millwall vs West Ham United: Championship preview

Fierce London rivals Millwall and West Ham collide this Saturday, with the visitors in great form and looking to bounce right back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. There's no love lost between these sides and both sets of supporters.

A London battle royale

Millwall and West Ham fans can't stand the sight of one another, but on Saturday they'll have to stomach the thought. These sides haven't met since 2012, when the Hammers won 2-1 with goals from Carlton Cole and Winston Reid on a day when current Ipswich Town manager Gary O'Neil featured for West Ham from the bench, and a certain Harry Kane made a substitute appearance for Millwall. Clearly, plenty of water has gone under the bridge since then. Saturday's hosts have started the season with three wins, a draw and three defeats and are only four points adrift of the summit, although they're winless in their last three matches across all competitions and lost four of their last six.

Bristol City v Millwall - Sky Bet Championship 2026/27Getty Images

Hope springs eternal for the Hammers

Jarrod Bowen has sparkled for West Ham so far this term, leading the division with eight chances created. The Hammers will need their skipper to be at his best if they are to return to the top-flight next season, and so far he's doing just that for the table-toppers. West Ham have 14 points after seven matches, and they sit joint top along with Swansea, Middlesbrough and West Brom. Bowen has four goals and three assists already this term, making him the most productive player in the Championship alongside Southampton duo Cyle Larin and Finn Azaz. Kyle Walker-Peters should continue at right-back after he replaced the injured Joel Veltman in a 6-0 win over Wrexham, when he claimed two assists off the bench.

West Ham United v Wrexham - Sky Bet Championship 2026/27Getty Images

Likely XIs

Millwall (4231): Crocombe; Osei-Tutu, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Metcalfe, Mazou-Sacko; Sykes, Dykes, Neghli; Arconte.

West Ham (433): Herrick; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Morato, Kilman; Bowen, Mukasa, Engels, Solomon; Piroe, Castellanos.

Team news & squads

Millwall vs West Ham United Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Neil

Millwall are managed by Alex Neil, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the hosts ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

West Ham are under the charge of Nuno Espirito Santo, with no confirmed team news currently provided for the away side. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

WRE
L0-3
BOL
W4-0
NEW
L0-1
BLB
L3-1
MID
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
WHU

WHU - Form

WOL
W4-2
DER
W3-0
BOL
W2-3
WRE
W6-0
FUL
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Millwall have recorded one win, no draws, and four defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home loss to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, and they also suffered a 5-1 defeat to Southampton earlier in the run. The Lions' only bright spot was a 4-0 win over Bolton Wanderers. They have scored eight goals and conceded 14 across those five matches, with four consecutive defeats representing a troubling stretch of form.

West Ham have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 6-0 victory over Wrexham, and they also beat Bolton Wanderers 2-3 away from home and Derby County 3-0 in that run. The Hammers drew 1-1 with Watford in their only dropped points. West Ham have scored 16 goals and conceded four across those five matches, with four straight wins in their last four outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MillwallDrawWest Ham United
1
2
2
Championship
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
2
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
0
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
0
FT
Carabao Cup
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
3
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
0
FT
3Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2012, when West Ham won 2-1 at home in the Championship. Across the five previous fixtures on record, West Ham have won two, Millwall have won one, and two matches ended level. The last encounter at The Den in this dataset ended 0-0 in September 2011.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
7421115+614
W
L
D
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
74211410+414
D
W
W
D
W
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
7421107+314
D
W
W
D
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
733185+312
D
D
L
W
W
6
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
733167-112
D
D
L
D
W
7
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
63211410+411
W
D
L
W
W
8
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
732266011
W
W
D
D
W
9
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
7421188+1010
W
W
D
D
W
10
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
7241109+110
W
L
D
D
W
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
73131313010
D
L
W
L
L
12
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
73131111010
W
D
W
W
L
13
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
73131012-210
L
L
W
W
W
14
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
7304131309
L
W
W
L
W
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
723289-19
L
W
L
W
D
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
7223101008
W
L
L
D
L
17
WatfordWatfordWAT
722379-28
L
W
L
L
D
18
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
621378-17
D
W
L
L
W
19
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
20
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
7214712-57
W
L
L
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
7043711-44
L
D
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
7115613-74
L
L
L
W
L
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
7106613-73
L
L
W
L
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
7034816-83
L
D
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, West Ham United sit first while Millwall are 13th heading into this fixture.

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