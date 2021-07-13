Messi 'suffered a lot' with Maradona comparisons, claims son of 1986 World Cup winner

A iconic star of the present has finally got his hands on a major international trophy and emulated the efforts of a former great

Lionel Messi has "suffered a lot" with comparisons to Diego Maradona, says the son of an Argentine icon, but a man that has finally broken an international trophy duck is considered to be one of the best to ever play the game.

An all-time great that has spent his entire club career at Barcelona has added a Copa America crown to the countless collective and individual honours that have been secured across a memorable spell at Camp Nou.

The relief at bringing that barren run to a close this summer was clear for all to see, with Messi cementing his standing alongside 1986 World Cup winner Maradona, who passed away at the age of 60 in November 2020, at the very top of a global talent list.

What has been said?

That has not been an easy journey, with a 34-year-old star of the present forever likened to a legendary countryman, but Diego Maradona Junior is pleased to see that debate being brought to a close.

He has told TyC Sports: "Diego was Diego and Messi was Messi.

"The one who criticises Messi does not understand anything about football. He suffered a lot when they compare him with my father."

Maradona Jr added on seeing Messi claim a senior international trophy: "It was an incredible relief.

"The kids deserved it. We just won again after my old man left.

"I miss him too much. I miss the talks. If there is something that helped us bond a lot, it is the love for the Argentine jersey."

One of the greatest

Maradona captured the imagination of a football-mad nation when putting in inspirational performances for Argentina, while his club career was sprinkled with a mercurial dose of magic dust.

Messi has scaled similar heights, as a six-time Ballon d'Or winner, and will also go down in history as one of the greatest players to ever lace up a pair of boots.

Maradona Jr added: "I adore Messi, I love him.

"There has never been one in the history of football that has his quality.

"I see him so happy now that he achieved this title with the national team. It makes me very happy."

Messi's attention is now set to turn back to domestic matters, with no new contract signed as yet at Barcelona after reaching the end of his previous deal and becoming a free agent.

