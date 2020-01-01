McTominay ‘very excited’ about Man Utd’s future after committing to contract until 2025

The Scotland international midfielder is expecting big things from a Red Devils side that is looking to a number of home-grown stars for inspiration

Scott McTominay is “very excited” about the future at , with the international having committed to a new contract with the club through to 2025.

The 23-year-old midfielder is one of a number of home-grown talents to have been handed regular first-team football by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He is now the latest to commit to fresh terms, following the likes of Marcus Rashford, Andreas Pereira, Brandon Williams and Tahith Chong in putting pen to paper over the course of the last 12 months.

McTominay is delighted with the show of faith he has earned from the Red Devils and intends to play a prominent role in what he believes will be a productive period for an ambitious outfit.

He told United’s official website when asked about the future at Old Trafford: “Very excited.

“You see the team we’ve got now and it’s amazing. For everybody from the outside looking in they should be saying that we’ve got a real chance to go and do really well.

“For us we have to keep our feet on the ground, keep training well every day and listen to the coaching staff and the ideas they’re portraying to us and put that into practice on the pitch.

“It’s strange with no fans at the minute but hopefully in time we’ll be able to get back to normal and resume where we left off after the last game.”

United returned to competitive action after a coronavirus-enforced break with a 1-1 draw away at .

That result has kept them in the hunt for a top-four finish, with Solskjaer continuing to lean heavily on academy graduates when it comes to complementing the big-money signings in his squad.

United have always prided themselves on their youth development, with their current coach billing that process as the “bedrock” of the club.

McTominay agrees, saying: “The manager is not wrong and has hit the nail on the head!

“You see other boys in the same situation to myself like Marcus [Rashford] and Jesse [Lingard] and Axel [Tuanzebe], boys who are doing tremendously well, and I want to be a role model for younger kids growing up and show them how you can get to a certain level with the first team.

“That’s by maintaining hard work throughout a number of years and for me that hard work doesn’t stop, it continues, and that’s the way I’ve been brought up through the football club.

“There are obviously a lot of other things going on in the world right now which are far more important than what’s happening with me, but it’s a real pleasure to be involved with this football club and hopefully going forward we’ll do really well.”